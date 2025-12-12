Ex-Titanfall Devs Announce Surprise Fantasy Shooter Launching Next Month

The Game Awards 2025 saved its biggest surprise for last. Instead of closing with a massive franchise sequel or anticipated remake, host Geoff Keighley unveiled Highguard, a brand-new fantasy hero shooter from debut studio Wildlight Entertainment. The twist? It launches in just over a month on January 26, 2026.

Who’s Making Highguard?

Wildlight Entertainment was founded in 2021 by former Respawn Entertainment developers. The studio includes 61 team members who previously worked on Apex Legends, Titanfall, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Studio co-founder and CEO Dusty Welch emphasized the team’s focus on “creating a new gaming universe of epic scale and quality,” while game director Chad Grenier highlighted a studio culture built around creative freedom and design-led decision making. After four years of quiet development, Highguard represents the team’s first project since leaving Respawn.

What is Highguard?

Highguard is a “PvP raid shooter” where players take on the role of Wardens – arcane gunslingers fighting for control of a mythical continent. The gameplay loop revolves around battling rival Warden crews for possession of a powerful sword called the Shieldbreaker, then using it to summon a giant battering ram to raid and destroy the enemy’s base.

The debut trailer showcased a wild blend of mechanics that mix elements from Overwatch, Paladins, and Marvel Rivals. Players leave their homebase on horseback, engage in mounted combat, and use hero abilities ranging from ground slams and electric spears to ice walls and lava summoning.

Highguard Release Date

Highguard launches January 26, 2026, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S as a free-to-play title with cross-play and cross-progression across all platforms. The short wait between announcement and release is unusual for Game Awards reveals, which typically showcase games years away from launch.

However, the announcement hasn’t been met with universal excitement. The debut trailer has received a mixed response on YouTube. Many comments compare Highguard unfavorably to Sony’s failed hero shooter Concord, which shut down shortly after launch in 2024.

Time will tell if Highguard can turn around public perception and carve out its own space in the crowded market. With the January 26 release date approaching fast, we won’t have to wait long to find out.