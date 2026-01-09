Home » Puzzles » Himalayan Herbivores – Crossword Clue Answers

Himalayan Herbivores – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Himalayan Herbivores, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue answers

This clue last appeared in NYT Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Himalayan Herbivores – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Himalayan Herbivores.

  • 4 letters – YAKS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Himalayan Herbivores. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersMOA, GNU, ASS, RAM, ELK
4 LettersYAKS, OKAN, HARE, DEER, KUDU, ANOA
5 LettersPANDA, RHINO, NYALA, VEGAN, HIPPO, KOALA, MOOSE, TAPIR, ELAND, GORSE, OKAPI
6 LettersIGUANA, RABBIT, LEAVES, TORERO
7 LettersMANATEE, COWSLIP, BROWSER
9 LettersSTEGOSAUR
10 LettersGIANTPANDA, PLANTEATER, RHINOCEROS, VEGETARIAN
11 LettersTRICERATOPS, STEGOSAURUS
12 LettersWATERBUFFALO

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

I'm a Content Writer at TechWiser with a passion for transforming complex technology into compelling stories that resonate with readers. As a tech enthusiast pursuing Computer Science with AI specialization at Bennett University, I bring a unique blend of technical understanding and creative communication to my content. I leverage my hands-on experience in machine learning, AI, and computer vision to craft authentic, insightful articles that bridge the gap between innovation and everyday users. I'm driven by the goal of making technology accessible, engaging, and meaningful for diverse audiences.

You may also like

Wild Dogs – Crossword Clue Answers

USA Today Easy Crossword Answers: January 9, 2026

Boston Globe Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

“One of Two Ways” USA TODAY Crossword Answers Today: January...

To Be in Latin – Crossword Clue Answers

Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – January 9,...

LA Times Mini Crossword Answers Today: January 9, 2026

The Guardian Quick Crossword (17,372) Answers Today- January 9, 2026

The Telegraph Plusword 1,328 Answers Today: January 9, 2026

“THE NAME CHOSEN FOR THE…” Jumble Answers Today (January 9,...