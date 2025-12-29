If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Hinge and Her, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

This clue last appeared in Washington Post/LA Times Daily Crossword Answers Today – December 28, 2025, where you will find answers to all the other clues as well.

Hinge and Her – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Hinge and Her.

4 letters – APIS, APPS

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Hinge and Her. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 14 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters KEY, PIN, HUB 4 Letters APIS, APPS, KNEE, HASP, LOOK, AXIS, STEM, HOOK, BASE, SPUN, ALLY, BOND, DASH, HANG, HOOP, RELY, REST, TURN, BOLT, LINK, NAIL, TACK, BUTT, TILT, WELD, AXLE 5 Letters DOORS, HINGE, ELBOW, MOUNT, ANKLE, OFDAY, REOIL, SHAFT, JAMBS, GEMEL, KEYED, LEANT, BASEP, PIVOT, PIANO, JOINT, SWING, CLASP, MOUTH 6 Letters DEPEND, CENTER, TURNON, ANSWER, HANGED, SPINED, LEANED, RESTED, ELEVON, LINKED, HOOKED, BUTTED, LOOKED, TURNED, BINDER, BRIDGE, CEMENT, COPULA, HYPHEN, SWIVEL, CLINCH, ROTATE, SOCKET, STITCH, BUCKLE, SUTURE 7 Letters SHUTTER, KINGPIN, DIPTYCH, STEMMED, JOINTED, SHAFTED, CDCASES, ELBOWED, LINKAGE, REVOLVE, LINKING, SPINDLE, FULCRUM 8 Letters FETLOCKS, REVOLVED, SUNVISOR, SWIVELED, CENTERED, ANSWERED, SPRINGED, ADHESIVE, JUNCTION, JUNCTURE, BACKBONE, LINCHPIN, COUPLING 9 Letters CONNECTED, ASSOCIATE, BONDSTONE, HYPHENATE, INTERFACE, ENUNCIATE 10 Letters DATINGAPPS, PANTOGRAPH, ARTICULATE, CLAPSKATES, CONNECTION, ATTACHMENT, COORDINATE, CROSSROADS, FOCALPOINT 11 Letters EXAMINATION, ARTICULATED, ENUNCIATION 12 Letters COORDINATION, ARTICULATION 13 Letters REVOLVEAROUND 14 Letters BECONTINGENTON

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.