Home » Puzzles » Hit a Golf Ball – Crossword Clue Answers

Hit a Golf Ball – Crossword Clue Answers

by Vishal Yadav
written by Vishal Yadav 0 comment

If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Hit a Golf Ball, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Crossword Clue Answers

Hit a Golf Ball – Crossword Clue Answers

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Hit a Golf Ball.

The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 13 letters.

Letter CountPotential Answer(s)
3 LettersTEE
4 LettersCLUB, TEES, PUTT, TEED, FORE, HOLE, LOFT, PELT, ATEE, CORE, BUNT, LOBS, KISS, FADE
5 LettersDRIVE, LAYUP, TEEUP, SHANK, SWING, PUTTS, HOOKS, ALIEN, EPCOT, LOFTS, SITUP, HOLED, ARCED, WHACK, EBERT, SLICE, BLAST
6 LettersPUTTED, TEEOFF, ENERGY, STROKE
7 LettersSTROKED, PUTTING, DRIVING, BLASTER, SHANKED, NURDLES
8 LettersOVERSHOT, EDNORTON
10 LettersUNPLAYABLE
13 LettersCHIPANDDAZZLE

More Clues:

Hope you have found the answer to your crossword clue. If you come up with another answer to this clue, please do share your answer with us on our X/Twitter so we can update our database.

You may also like

Short Piece Of Writing – Crossword Clue Answers

Roti Flour – Crossword Clue Answers

Irritated – Crossword Clue Answers

Impetuous – Crossword Clue Answers

Not Relinquished – Crossword Clue Answers

Ships – Crossword Clue Answers

Get Narrower – Crossword Clue Answers

Spiral Horned Antelope – Crossword Clue Answers

Game Piece Made of Four Squares – Crossword Clue Answers

Granter Of Wishes – Crossword Clue Answers