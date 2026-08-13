The confirmation comes from a formal financial document sent to shareholders rather than a leak or datamine.

It has been quite a week for gaming news. We just had Marvel's Spider-Man 3 reportedly in production, and it had everyone buzzing. Now, Discovery has officially confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy 2 is in development, and unlike most gaming announcements, this one did not come from a leak or a datamine. It came directly from the company's own shareholder letter. Here is everything we know about Hogwarts Legacy 2 release date.

What Do We Know About Hogwarts Legacy 2

The confirmation is buried inside Warner Bros. Discovery's Q2 2026 Shareholder Letter published on August 6, 2026. The company discussed its games strategy as a growth lever for its Studios segment and listed the pipeline of upcoming titles. The exact line reads:

"We expect Games to more meaningfully contribute to segment profitability going forward as our pipeline expands, including the second installment of Hogwarts Legacy."

That is as official as it gets. No leaker, no anonymous source, no data-mined file. The parent company of Warner Bros. Games put Hogwarts Legacy 2 in a formal document sent to shareholders. The first game sold over 22 million copies and became one of the best-selling games of 2023, so a sequel was always a matter of when rather than if. Now we have the confirmation that it is actually happening.

Hogwarts Legacy 2 Release Date

No release date has been confirmed. The shareholder letter mentions the sequel only as part of the pipeline, without any specific window attached to it. Given that the original Hogwarts Legacy was developed by Avalanche Software and took several years of production to complete, a realistic estimate would place Hogwarts Legacy 2 no earlier than 2028, though that is speculation rather than confirmed information.

The original Hogwarts Legacy was a genuinely great open-world RPG that captured the feeling of being a student at Hogwarts in a way the franchise had never managed before. A sequel with the foundation already built, the lessons learned, and presumably a larger budget behind it is an exciting prospect. The magical world is rich enough to support many more stories, and we cannot wait to see what direction Avalanche Software takes for the second chapter.

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