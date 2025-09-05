Home » Gaming » Hollow Knight Silksong – All Tools and How to Use Them

Hollow Knight Silksong – All Tools and How to Use Them

Tools are a crucial part of Hollow Knight Silksong. These trinkets offer various buffs and boosts, making your journey through the beautiful, yet ominous kingdom slightly easier. However, do you of all the Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong and how to get your hands on them? Well, if you, too, are lost in the vast map of the game, then check out this guide to reach the merchant and other items with ease.

Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong

List of All Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong

Currently, the game has limited items, but they offer decent boosts to help you navigate Pharloom. We have listed all of them below, how much they cost, and where to find them in the game.

ToolEffectSlotHow to Get
Shard PendantAllows you to collect more Shell Shards from defeated enemies.YellowHead to The Marrow and look for the long vertical drop. Find the room at one of the ends of the drop and collect the pendant from inside.
CompassThe item will mark your location on the map.YellowYou can purchase the Compass from Shakra for 70 Rosaries.
Straight PinAllows you to throw and rapidly attack enemies.RedHead over to Grindle’s Cell and check the table above it to find the Straight Pin.

How to Use Tools in the Game

Tools in Hollow Knight Silksong

However, simply obtaining a tool is not enough in Hollow Knight Silksong. You must equip it through the Crest tab to start using it. Follow the instructions below to know how to equip the tools.

  • Launch the game and open the Menu.
  • Head over to the Crest tab.
  • Select the tool that you wish to use and click on it.

Furthermore, it is worth noting that Tools are color-coded in Hollow Knight Silksong. You will find that the Crest has three different colors, and only the matching ones can be equipped in the respective slot. You must keep collecting different items to further expand your Crest tab.

