How to Fast Travel in Hollow Knight: Silksong

Getting around in Hollow Knight: Silksong involves a lot of backtracking through large areas. The world map is extensive, and returning to previous locations on foot becomes time-consuming as you progress further into the game. The fast travel system helps solve this problem once you unlock it. In this guide, I’ll explain how to unlock fast travel and show you how to use it effectively.

What is Fast Travel in Silksong?

Fast travel in Silksong uses Bellways – special stations where you can summon the Bell Beast to transport you between different areas. The system is pretty similar to the Stagways from the first Hollow Knight game, but there’s a twist – you need to fight the Bell Beast first before it becomes your travel buddy.

How to Unlock Fast Travel

Here’s the step-by-step process to get fast travel up and running:

You’ll need to make your way to an area called The Marrow . Start from Bone Bottom and head righ t. Keep going until you find Shakra, who’s the map seller in the game.

From Shakra's spot, go left and then up . You'll reach a place called Mosshome .

In Mosshome, you need to grab the Silkspear ability . Look for a Weaver symbol on the wall and interact with it. This ability is super important because you'll need it to free the Bell Beast.

Head back toward Shakra's area, but look for a sign with three arrows pointing right. Follow that sign to find the Bell Beast. You'll see it trapped in a bunch of silk bindings.

Use your new Silkspear ability to cut all the silk bindings at the same time. The Bell Beast will break free, but it won't be happy about being trapped. Now you have to fight it.

After you beat the Bell Beast, you’ll go into a dream-like area. Just head to the top, grab the Silk Heart item, and you’ll wake up back in the boss room.

How to Use Fast Travel in Silksong

Once you’ve beaten the Bell Beast, using fast travel is pretty simple:

Find a Bellway station (they look like signposts with three arrows) Stand near the station and press up or down on your D-pad The Bell Beast will show up A menu will pop up showing all the places you can travel to Pick where you want to go and confirm your choice

That’s it! You’ll instantly travel to your chosen location. The game has 10 different Bellway stations scattered around the world. To spot them easily, look for those signposts with three arrows pointing right. You can buy Bellway Pins for just 60 Rosaries.

Fast travel in Hollow Knight: Silksong might seem complicated at first, but once you understand how it works, it becomes second nature. Just remember to get that Silkspear ability first, be ready for a boss fight, and keep an eye out for those arrow signs as you explore.