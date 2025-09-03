Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Meaning

Hollow Knight Silksong takes players to the kingdom of Pharloom, where Hornet’s journey introduces new mechanics and visuals. This guide explains the meaning of all Hollow Knight Silksong icons and symbols—from health and currency to abilities—so you can better manage resources, navigate the world, and master your adventure!

Hollow Knight Silksong Gameplay Icons

The core gameplay interface of Silksong features several key icons that directly impact how you play as Hornet:

Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Description 1. Hornet Mask Nodes icon Health Bar – Hornet uses health nodes to track her health. Hornet can instantly heal three health nodes by using her silk, but this immediately empties her silk gauge. 2. Thread and spool icon Silk Gauge – Replaces Hollow Knight’s soul system with a “silk gauge” that fills through combat

Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Description 3. Charm icons inside circles Combat Attack – These icons show all of the combat attacks you’re currently using while fighting.

Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Description 4. Maroon circle icon Rosaries – This is the in-game currency of Pharloom used in the game. 5. Silver throwing knife icon Sting Shard – A vicious stabbing trap. 6. Ornate statue icon Magma Bell – Wards against the deadly lava and heat. 7. Tools inside a red bag icon Crafting Kit – A kit to craft sharper and deadlier tools. 8. Weapons inside a straw bag icon TBA

Crest and Tools Icons

In Silksong, Hornet uses tools and crests that change how she fights and explores. Each icon shows a type of equipment, and the colors help you know what they do. Learning this system makes it easier to pick the right setup for different challenges.

Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Description 1. Blue circle tool icon Passive Ability Tools – Look more like abstract objects and items rather than actual combat tools. Likely functions more like Hollow Knight’s charm system and can be defensive-focused passives. 2. Red circle tool icon Active Ability Tools – All prominently featured tools for throwing knives, bombs, etc. These also function as consumables that you can use in combat. 3. Yellow circle tool icon Support Ability Tools – Look more like abstract objects and items rather than actual combat tools. Likely functions more like Hollow Knight’s charm system and can be offensive-focused passives. 4. White hornet mask icon Crests – Different crests will offer different slot configurations. It can be swapped between different crests during gameplay.

Map Icons

To explore Pharloom, you’ll need to learn the map symbols. These icons show safe spots, hidden places, and key locations, making it easier to find your way through the kingdom’s many regions.

Hollow Knight Silksong Icons and Symbols Description 1. Bench inside a red circle icon Benches – These are checkpoints throughout Pharloom that Hornet can sit on to perform several actions, such as respawn, replenish health, or refill her current equipped tool. 2. Gold circle divided in half icon TBA 3. Silver CD icon TBA 4. Four connected circle icon TBA

This guide covers the essential icons you’ll encounter in Hollow Knight Silksong. Understanding these symbols will help you master the game’s mechanics and navigate Pharloom effectively.

Note: Bookmark this page, because we’ll keep updating this article as we discover more icons in the game.