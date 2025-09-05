Home » Gaming » All Items in Hollow Knight Silksong: How to Get and Their Prices

When you’re exploring the mysterious kingdom of Pharloom in Hollow Knight Silksong, you’ll come across lots of different items. Each one has a unique purpose, whether it’s helping you navigate the world, upgrade your abilities, or unlock secret areas. I will help you break down everything you need to know about all items in Hollow Knight Silksong.

Items in Hollow Knight Silksong are basically anything you can pick up or purchase and use during your adventure. Some items help you find your way around, others make you stronger, and some are needed to open locked doors or complete quests. Without these items, you’d be stuck in certain areas or miss out on important upgrades. I will divide the items you’ll find in Hollow Knight Silksong into three main groups that actually matter for your gameplay:

Navigation and Map Items

These items help you figure out where you are and where you’ve been in Pharloom. All of them can be bought from the Merchants in the game:

Item NamePriceHow to GetWhat It Does
Compass		70 RosariesShakra at the MarrowShows your location on maps

Map and Quill		After buying any map and quillLets you record your travels
Quill		50 RosariesShakra at the MarrowUpdates maps with the new areas you find

Mosslands Map		40 RosariesShakra at the MarrowShows you Mosslands map with overgrown caves

The Marrow Map		50 RosariesShakra at the MarrowShows you the Marrow map with bug shell roads

Deep Docks Map		50 RosariesShakra at Deep DocksShows you the map of Docks hiding beneath a molten lake

Shell Marker		40 RosariesShakra at the MarrowGeneral important locations
Ring Marker		40 RosariesShakra at Deep DocksMarking tough enemies

Bellway Pins		60 RosariesShakra at Deep DocksFast travel stations

Bench Pins		60 RosariesShakra at the MarrowSafe rest spots

Vendor Pins		80 RosariesShakra at Deep DocksMerchant and trader locations

Keys, Upgrades, and Important Items

These are the items that directly impact your progress and abilities. Some open new areas, and others can make you stronger.

Item NamePriceHow to GetWhat It Does
Hunter’s Cloak		FreeYou start with this itemBasic protection gear

Tool Pouch		FreeYou start with this itemHolds tools, traps, and crafting materials

Simple Key		500 RosariesPebb at Bone BottomOpens locked doors
Choral Commandment		FreeFound at Bone Bottom in the upper cliff areaOfficial order from the Citadel
Mask Shard		300 RosariesPebb at Bone BottomIncreases your health
Magnetite Brooch		120 RosariesPebb at Bone BottomHelps collect rosaries automatically

Resources and Currency Items

Everything related to money, crafting materials, and tradeable goods goes here.

Item NamePriceHow to GetWhat It Does
Frayed Rosary String		FreeFound around the mapContains 30 rosaries you can break out
Rosary String		80 RosariesPebb at Bone BottomKeeps loose rosaries organized

Craftmetal		60 RosariesPebb at Bone BottomMaking tools and special items
Mossberry		FreeFound around the mapFood item, but seeds are poisonous

That’s all the items in Hollow Knight Silksong that you can find for now. Important tip for you: Don’t hoard your rosaries forever, but don’t waste them on items you don’t need right now either. Focus on items that solve immediate problems or open up new areas to explore. Remember that some items, like the Magnetite Brooch, actually help you earn more resources over time. These are great investments that pay for themselves.

