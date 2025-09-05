All Items in Hollow Knight Silksong: How to Get and Their Prices

When you’re exploring the mysterious kingdom of Pharloom in Hollow Knight Silksong, you’ll come across lots of different items. Each one has a unique purpose, whether it’s helping you navigate the world, upgrade your abilities, or unlock secret areas. I will help you break down everything you need to know about all items in Hollow Knight Silksong.
All Items in Hollow Knight Silksong
Items in Hollow Knight Silksong are basically anything you can pick up or purchase and use during your adventure. Some items help you find your way around, others make you stronger, and some are needed to open locked doors or complete quests. Without these items, you’d be stuck in certain areas or miss out on important upgrades. I will divide the items you’ll find in Hollow Knight Silksong into three main groups that actually matter for your gameplay:
Navigation and Map Items
These items help you figure out where you are and where you’ve been in Pharloom. All of them can be bought from the Merchants in the game:
|Item Name
|Price
|How to Get
|What It Does
Compass
|70 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|Shows your location on maps
Map and Quill
|–
|After buying any map and quill
|Lets you record your travels
Quill
|50 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|Updates maps with the new areas you find
Mosslands Map
|40 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|Shows you Mosslands map with overgrown caves
The Marrow Map
|50 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|Shows you the Marrow map with bug shell roads
Deep Docks Map
|50 Rosaries
|Shakra at Deep Docks
|Shows you the map of Docks hiding beneath a molten lake
Shell Marker
|40 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|General important locations
Ring Marker
|40 Rosaries
|Shakra at Deep Docks
|Marking tough enemies
Bellway Pins
|60 Rosaries
|Shakra at Deep Docks
|Fast travel stations
Bench Pins
|60 Rosaries
|Shakra at the Marrow
|Safe rest spots
Vendor Pins
|80 Rosaries
|Shakra at Deep Docks
|Merchant and trader locations
Keys, Upgrades, and Important Items
These are the items that directly impact your progress and abilities. Some open new areas, and others can make you stronger.
|Item Name
|Price
|How to Get
|What It Does
Hunter’s Cloak
|Free
|You start with this item
|Basic protection gear
Tool Pouch
|Free
|You start with this item
|Holds tools, traps, and crafting materials
Simple Key
|500 Rosaries
|Pebb at Bone Bottom
|Opens locked doors
Choral Commandment
|Free
|Found at Bone Bottom in the upper cliff area
|Official order from the Citadel
Mask Shard
|300 Rosaries
|Pebb at Bone Bottom
|Increases your health
Magnetite Brooch
|120 Rosaries
|Pebb at Bone Bottom
|Helps collect rosaries automatically
Resources and Currency Items
Everything related to money, crafting materials, and tradeable goods goes here.
|Item Name
|Price
|How to Get
|What It Does
Frayed Rosary String
|Free
|Found around the map
|Contains 30 rosaries you can break out
Rosary String
|80 Rosaries
|Pebb at Bone Bottom
|Keeps loose rosaries organized
Craftmetal
|60 Rosaries
|Pebb at Bone Bottom
|Making tools and special items
Mossberry
|Free
|Found around the map
|Food item, but seeds are poisonous
That’s all the items in Hollow Knight Silksong that you can find for now. Important tip for you: Don’t hoard your rosaries forever, but don’t waste them on items you don’t need right now either. Focus on items that solve immediate problems or open up new areas to explore. Remember that some items, like the Magnetite Brooch, actually help you earn more resources over time. These are great investments that pay for themselves.