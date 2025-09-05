Finding merchants and traders in Hollow Knight Silksong can be tough, especially when you’re trying to save up your precious Rosaries. Every time you die, you lose all your Rosaries unless you have special items to protect them. This makes buying upgrades and tools a real challenge. In this guide, I will show you all merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong, what they sell, and how much everything costs. This way, you can plan your purchases and make the most of your hard-earned Rosaries.

Merchant Locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, merchants are NPCs that Hornet can find while exploring Pharloom. They sell items, equipment, and sometimes trade resources or materials. Some merchants also help by crafting or upgrading gear to make the journey easier. For now, we have found at least three merchants in the game. Here is the list:

1. Shakra’s First Location

Shakra is probably the first merchant you’ll meet, and she’s easy to spot because she sings while you’re nearby. This makes finding her much simpler than other traders in the game. Her first location is in the top-left part of the Marrow area. This is the list of what Shakra sells in the Marrow:

Item Cost What It Does

Mossland Map 40 Rosaries Shows the Mossland area on your map

The Marrow Map 50 Rosaries Reveals the marrow area layout on your map

Quill 50 Rosaries This lets you add new areas to your map

Compass 70 Rosaries Shows your current location on the map

Bench Pins 60 Rosaries This Hollow Knight Silksong icon marks rest spots on your map

Shell Marker 40 Rosaries Marks important merchant locations

The maps and Quill are essential purchases. The Quill is especially important because it lets you fill in new areas on your maps as you explore.

2. Shakra’s Second Location

Later in the game, Shakra moves to Deep Docks. She still sells everything from before, plus some new, useful items. Here is the list of additional items at Deep Docks:

Item Cost What It Does

Deep Docks Map 50 Rosaries Shows the Deep Docks area on your map

Bellway Pins 60 Rosaries This one marks Bellway Beast fast travel stations on your map

Vendor Pins 80 Rosaries These pins can help you mark Pharloom’s bugs (vendors), which have useful equipment and items to trade in the game

Ring Marker 40 Rosaries Shows important locations of enemies and bosses

The Vendor Pins are incredibly helpful because they show you where all the traders are. This saves tons of time when you’re looking for specific items or upgrades.

3. Pebb

Pebb sits right on the surface of Bone Bottom, and you can’t miss him. He’s conveniently located next to the fast travel point, making him easy to visit whenever you need his goods.

Item Cost What It Does

Magnetite Brooch 120 Rosaries Makes picking up Rosaries much easier

Mask Shard 300 Rosaries Gives you extra luck and health (defensive upgrade)

Craftmetal 60 Rosaries Material for crafting weapons and tools

Simple Key 500 Rosaries Opens something special in the Citadel

Rosary String 80 Rosaries Keeps your Rosaries safe when you die

The Rosary String is your top priority if you can afford it. This item prevents you from losing all your Rosaries when you die, which is a game-changer. Without it, every death sends you back to zero Rosaries, making progress incredibly slow.

4. Forge Daughter

The Forge Daughter specializes in building and upgrading your gear. She’s located in Deep Docks and offers some of the most important upgrades in the game.

Item Cost Craftmetal Needed What It Does

Sting Shard (Red Tool) 140 Rosaries 1 Craftmetal Makes picking up Rosaries much easier

Magma Bell (Blue Tool) 110 Rosaries 1 Craftmetal Special tool with unique abilities

Crafting Kit 180 Rosaries – Lets you craft more items in the game

Shard Bundle 50 Rosaries – Contains useful crafting materials

Understanding where to find merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong makes the gameplay much more manageable. Focus on getting the Rosary String and basic maps first, then work your way up to the more expensive upgrades. With this knowledge, you’ll spend less time searching and more time enjoying the game’s challenging combat and exploration.

Note: Bookmark this page, because we’ll keep updating this article as we discover more merchants in the game.