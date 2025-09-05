Finding merchants and traders in Hollow Knight Silksong can be tough, especially when you’re trying to save up your precious Rosaries. Every time you die, you lose all your Rosaries unless you have special items to protect them. This makes buying upgrades and tools a real challenge. In this guide, I will show you all merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong, what they sell, and how much everything costs. This way, you can plan your purchases and make the most of your hard-earned Rosaries.
Table of Contents
Merchant Locations in Hollow Knight Silksong
In Hollow Knight: Silksong, merchants are NPCs that Hornet can find while exploring Pharloom. They sell items, equipment, and sometimes trade resources or materials. Some merchants also help by crafting or upgrading gear to make the journey easier. For now, we have found at least three merchants in the game. Here is the list:
1. Shakra’s First Location
Shakra is probably the first merchant you’ll meet, and she’s easy to spot because she sings while you’re nearby. This makes finding her much simpler than other traders in the game. Her first location is in the top-left part of the Marrow area. This is the list of what Shakra sells in the Marrow:
|Item
|Cost
|What It Does
Mossland Map
|40 Rosaries
|Shows the Mossland area on your map
The Marrow Map
|50 Rosaries
|Reveals the marrow area layout on your map
Quill
|50 Rosaries
|This lets you add new areas to your map
Compass
|70 Rosaries
|Shows your current location on the map
Bench Pins
|60 Rosaries
|This Hollow Knight Silksong icon marks rest spots on your map
Shell Marker
|40 Rosaries
|Marks important merchant locations
The maps and Quill are essential purchases. The Quill is especially important because it lets you fill in new areas on your maps as you explore.
2. Shakra’s Second Location
Later in the game, Shakra moves to Deep Docks. She still sells everything from before, plus some new, useful items. Here is the list of additional items at Deep Docks:
|Item
|Cost
|What It Does
Deep Docks Map
|50 Rosaries
|Shows the Deep Docks area on your map
Bellway Pins
|60 Rosaries
|This one marks Bellway Beast fast travel stations on your map
Vendor Pins
|80 Rosaries
|These pins can help you mark Pharloom’s bugs (vendors), which have useful equipment and items to trade in the game
Ring Marker
|40 Rosaries
|Shows important locations of enemies and bosses
The Vendor Pins are incredibly helpful because they show you where all the traders are. This saves tons of time when you’re looking for specific items or upgrades.
3. Pebb
Pebb sits right on the surface of Bone Bottom, and you can’t miss him. He’s conveniently located next to the fast travel point, making him easy to visit whenever you need his goods.
|Item
|Cost
|What It Does
Magnetite Brooch
|120 Rosaries
|Makes picking up Rosaries much easier
Mask Shard
|300 Rosaries
|Gives you extra luck and health (defensive upgrade)
Craftmetal
|60 Rosaries
|Material for crafting weapons and tools
Simple Key
|500 Rosaries
|Opens something special in the Citadel
Rosary String
|80 Rosaries
|Keeps your Rosaries safe when you die
The Rosary String is your top priority if you can afford it. This item prevents you from losing all your Rosaries when you die, which is a game-changer. Without it, every death sends you back to zero Rosaries, making progress incredibly slow.
4. Forge Daughter
The Forge Daughter specializes in building and upgrading your gear. She’s located in Deep Docks and offers some of the most important upgrades in the game.
|Item
|Cost
|Craftmetal Needed
|What It Does
Sting Shard (Red Tool)
|140 Rosaries
|1 Craftmetal
|Makes picking up Rosaries much easier
Magma Bell (Blue Tool)
|110 Rosaries
|1 Craftmetal
|Special tool with unique abilities
Crafting Kit
|180 Rosaries
|–
|Lets you craft more items in the game
Shard Bundle
|50 Rosaries
|–
|Contains useful crafting materials
Understanding where to find merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong makes the gameplay much more manageable. Focus on getting the Rosary String and basic maps first, then work your way up to the more expensive upgrades. With this knowledge, you’ll spend less time searching and more time enjoying the game’s challenging combat and exploration.
Note: Bookmark this page, because we’ll keep updating this article as we discover more merchants in the game.