Shida Aruya
Finding merchants and traders in Hollow Knight Silksong can be tough, especially when you’re trying to save up your precious Rosaries. Every time you die, you lose all your Rosaries unless you have special items to protect them. This makes buying upgrades and tools a real challenge. In this guide, I will show you all merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong, what they sell, and how much everything costs. This way, you can plan your purchases and make the most of your hard-earned Rosaries.

Merchant Locations in Hollow Knight Silksong

In Hollow Knight: Silksong, merchants are NPCs that Hornet can find while exploring Pharloom. They sell items, equipment, and sometimes trade resources or materials. Some merchants also help by crafting or upgrading gear to make the journey easier. For now, we have found at least three merchants in the game. Here is the list:

1. Shakra’s First Location

Shakra is probably the first merchant you’ll meet, and she’s easy to spot because she sings while you’re nearby. This makes finding her much simpler than other traders in the game. Her first location is in the top-left part of the Marrow area. This is the list of what Shakra sells in the Marrow:

ItemCostWhat It Does

Mossland Map		40 RosariesShows the Mossland area on your map

The Marrow Map		50 RosariesReveals the marrow area layout on your map
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Quill		50 RosariesThis lets you add new areas to your map
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Compass		70 RosariesShows your current location on the map

Bench Pins		60 RosariesThis Hollow Knight Silksong icon marks rest spots on your map
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Shell Marker		40 RosariesMarks important merchant locations

The maps and Quill are essential purchases. The Quill is especially important because it lets you fill in new areas on your maps as you explore.

2. Shakra’s Second Location

Later in the game, Shakra moves to Deep Docks. She still sells everything from before, plus some new, useful items. Here is the list of additional items at Deep Docks:

ItemCostWhat It Does

Deep Docks Map		50 RosariesShows the Deep Docks area on your map

Bellway Pins		60 RosariesThis one marks Bellway Beast fast travel stations on your map
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Vendor Pins		80 RosariesThese pins can help you mark Pharloom’s bugs (vendors), which have useful equipment and items to trade in the game

Ring Marker		40 RosariesShows important locations of enemies and bosses

The Vendor Pins are incredibly helpful because they show you where all the traders are. This saves tons of time when you’re looking for specific items or upgrades.

3. Pebb

Pebb sits right on the surface of Bone Bottom, and you can’t miss him. He’s conveniently located next to the fast travel point, making him easy to visit whenever you need his goods.

ItemCostWhat It Does

Magnetite Brooch		120 RosariesMakes picking up Rosaries much easier

Mask Shard		300 RosariesGives you extra luck and health (defensive upgrade)
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Craftmetal		60 RosariesMaterial for crafting weapons and tools

Simple Key		500 RosariesOpens something special in the Citadel

Rosary String		80 RosariesKeeps your Rosaries safe when you die

The Rosary String is your top priority if you can afford it. This item prevents you from losing all your Rosaries when you die, which is a game-changer. Without it, every death sends you back to zero Rosaries, making progress incredibly slow.

4. Forge Daughter

The Forge Daughter specializes in building and upgrading your gear. She’s located in Deep Docks and offers some of the most important upgrades in the game.

ItemCostCraftmetal NeededWhat It Does
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Sting Shard (Red Tool)		140 Rosaries1 CraftmetalMakes picking up Rosaries much easier

Magma Bell (Blue Tool)		110 Rosaries1 CraftmetalSpecial tool with unique abilities
merchant locations Hollow Knight Silksong
Crafting Kit		180 RosariesLets you craft more items in the game

Shard Bundle		50 RosariesContains useful crafting materials

Understanding where to find merchant locations in Hollow Knight Silksong makes the gameplay much more manageable. Focus on getting the Rosary String and basic maps first, then work your way up to the more expensive upgrades. With this knowledge, you’ll spend less time searching and more time enjoying the game’s challenging combat and exploration.

Note: Bookmark this page, because we’ll keep updating this article as we discover more merchants in the game.

