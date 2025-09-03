Hollow Knight Silksong – Supported Platforms and Pricing Details

The long-awaited release of Hollow Knight Silksong is just around the corner. Team Cherry revealed the global release date of September 4, 2025, along with a brand-new gameplay trailer. Now that we have a confirmed release date, it is natural to wonder if the game will roll out for your preferred platform. This has been a question for a long time, and this article sheds more light on all the compatible Hollow Knight Silksong platforms and shares details about the game’s expected pricing.

Which Platforms Is Hollow Knight Silksong Coming To?

Team Cherry, the development studio behind Hollow Knight Silksong, has revealed the complete list of all the supported platforms. Fortunately, almost every popular gaming platform will get to enjoy Silksong on September 4, 2025. You can check out the complete list below.

Steam

GoG.com

Humble Store

PS4 (PlayStation 4)

PS5 (PlayStation 5)

XBOX Game Pass

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch 2

Everyone will get to access Hollow Knight Silksong on their favorite gaming device on September 4, 2024, once the game rolls out. XBOX Game Pass will also have Silksong on Day 1, allowing players to traverse the dangerous land as Hornet and check out everything new and improved that the developer has added to this highly anticipated title.

Also read:

How Much Will Hollow Knight Silksong Cost?

Team Cherry revealed that Hollow Knight Silksong will only cost USD $19.99, EUR €19.99, and JPY ¥2300. This is quite a steal, given the exceptional popularity of the original title. On top of that, the upcoming game further expands the map, adding various new areas, new enemies, and a ton of new gameplay mechanics, making it worth the price.

It is worth noting that the first Hollow Knight game was priced at just $15. Most players considered it a steal, considering everything that the game has to offer.

In the meantime, you can check the official Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay trailer if you haven’t already done so. The video reveals quite a bit of information about the game.

Here’s the game’s trailer to jog your memory.