Home » Gaming » Hollow Knight Silksong – Supported Platforms and Pricing Details

Hollow Knight Silksong – Supported Platforms and Pricing Details

by Swastik Sharma
written by Swastik Sharma 0 comment

The long-awaited release of Hollow Knight Silksong is just around the corner. Team Cherry revealed the global release date of September 4, 2025, along with a brand-new gameplay trailer. Now that we have a confirmed release date, it is natural to wonder if the game will roll out for your preferred platform. This has been a question for a long time, and this article sheds more light on all the compatible Hollow Knight Silksong platforms and shares details about the game’s expected pricing.

Hollow Knight Silksong platforms

Which Platforms Is Hollow Knight Silksong Coming To?

Team Cherry, the development studio behind Hollow Knight Silksong, has revealed the complete list of all the supported platforms. Fortunately, almost every popular gaming platform will get to enjoy Silksong on September 4, 2025. You can check out the complete list below.

  • Steam
  • GoG.com
  • Humble Store
  • PS4 (PlayStation 4)
  • PS5 (PlayStation 5)
  • XBOX Game Pass
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Nintendo Switch 2

Everyone will get to access Hollow Knight Silksong on their favorite gaming device on September 4, 2024, once the game rolls out. XBOX Game Pass will also have Silksong on Day 1, allowing players to traverse the dangerous land as Hornet and check out everything new and improved that the developer has added to this highly anticipated title.

Hollow Knight Silksong platforms

Also read:

How Much Will Hollow Knight Silksong Cost?

Team Cherry revealed that Hollow Knight Silksong will only cost USD $19.99, EUR €19.99, and JPY ¥2300. This is quite a steal, given the exceptional popularity of the original title. On top of that, the upcoming game further expands the map, adding various new areas, new enemies, and a ton of new gameplay mechanics, making it worth the price.

It is worth noting that the first Hollow Knight game was priced at just $15. Most players considered it a steal, considering everything that the game has to offer.

In the meantime, you can check the official Hollow Knight Silksong gameplay trailer if you haven’t already done so. The video reveals quite a bit of information about the game.

Here’s the game’s trailer to jog your memory.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

You may also like

Roblox Snowball Battles Codes (September 2025)

Today’s NYT Wordle #1539 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

“Getting into gear” Today’s NYT Strands #551 Hints and Answers...

Today’s TeuTeuf Travle Answer and Hints for #995 – September...

Today’s NYT Connections #817 Hints, Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s Quordle #1320 Hints And Answers – September 5, 2025

Today’s TeuTeuf Worldle #1323 Answer and Hints – September 5,...

Today’s (Spell Bee) Spelling Bee Game Answers For September 4,2025

Today’s Flagle Answer and Hints #1292, September 5, 2025

Today’s Spotle Answer and Hints #1225, September 5, 2025