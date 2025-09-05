Hollow Knight Silksong – Playtime and Story Explained

The wait for Hollow Knight Silksong is finally over. Team Cherry has rolled out the highly anticipated sequel, and the community couldn’t be happier. In fact, Steam servers crashed last night upon the game’s release. With its huge map, numerous enemies, and a vast story to explore, you can expect to spend a good amount of time before reaching the very end of the Hollow Knight Silksong saga. However, do you know the playtime of Hollow Knight Silksong or what the story is about? Well, you’ve come to the right place for the answers.

Hollow Knight Silksong Story – An Epic Journey Through Mesmerising Locations

Moving away from Hollow Knight, Silksong not only changes the protagonist from the silent Knight to our talking Hornet but also introduces a completely new location. Unlike the first game, where the Hollow had to descend into the depths of Hollownest, Hornet must move up. For those unaware, Hornet was a part of the first game, though she posed more of a hurdle for the protagonist.

In Silksong, she has been kidnapped and taken away to the mysterious kingdom of Pharloom. The story begins with a short cutscene of Hornet trapped in a cage, being carried away. Next, a mysterious butterfly wraps the cage, breaking it and freeing our protagonist. Giving controls to players, the goal is to start moving around, looking, defeating enemies, and uncovering the various mysteries of this insect kingdom.

You will come across various mutated insect enemies, hinting towards something ominous looming in the kingdom of Pharloom. You will come across these mysteries as you ascend and reach the very top. The game features stunning locations, ranging from mossy grottos to gilded cities, each conveying a part of the story. You must piece together all the clues to unveil the reason behind your kidnapping and what infects the kingdom that you’ve been whisked away to.

What Is Hollow Knight Silksong’s Playtime in Hours

Currently, the popular opinion is that it will take you around 50-60 hours to complete Silksong’s main story. Note that this does not include the time you spend roaming around, absorbing the beauty of the map, or retrying boss fights. It also doesn’t include the time spent completing the side missions. If you do wish to take that route, then you will spend around 80 hours on it. However, the timing might be lower for Hollow Knight veterans who have a better grasp of the core mechanics.

Completion Level Time Required Main Story 50-60 hours Main Story and Side Missions ~80 hours 100% Completion ~100 hours

Now, if you’re new to the Metroidvania soulslike genre, you will easily see the time spike. The bosses can be challenging, and exploration takes time. You might get distracted by a conversation with an NPC or wish to collect a rare item. We recommend not rushing and spending time absorbing the scenery and the music that Team Cherry has spent years crafting.

With this, you’ve reached the end of the Hollow Knight Silksong Playtime and story article. We hope that you found it helpful.