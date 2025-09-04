Hollow Knight Silksong is on the verge of rolling out, and fans are desperately waiting for it to go live. However, do you know exactly when Silksong will release? Well, this can be confusing, thanks to time zones. Hence, we have crafted this Hollow Knight Silksong release date and countdown timer to help you keep track of when Team Cherry releases the game, making it available for purchase worldwide.

Hollow Knight Silksong Release Date

Hollow Knight Silksong is set to roll out on September 4, 2025. This was confirmed back on August 22, 2025, when Team Cherry rolled out a release trailer for the game, confirming the initial release date. The game will go live on various platforms on the same date, hence you should make sure to wishlist it.

Also read:

Hollow Knight Silksong Countdown Timer

While the release date is set to September 4, 2025, the time is different for different regions. However, you can follow the timer below to check how much time is left before the game goes live.

You can also check the exact timing for all the major regions below:

US (West) – September 4 at 7:00 AM PT

September 4 at 7:00 AM PT US (East) – September 4 at 10:00 AM ET

September 4 at 10:00 AM ET US (Mountain) – September 4 at 8:00 AM MT

September 4 at 8:00 AM MT US (Central) – September 4 at 9:00 AM CT

September 4 at 9:00 AM CT UK – September 4 at 3:00 PM BST

September 4 at 3:00 PM BST Europe (Central) – September 4 at 4:00 PM CEST

September 4 at 4:00 PM CEST Eastern Europe – September 4 at 5:00 PM EEST

September 4 at 5:00 PM EEST India – September 4 at 7:30 PM IST

September 4 at 7:30 PM IST Colombia – September 4 at 10:00 AM COT

September 4 at 10:00 AM COT Brazil – September 4 at 11:00 AM BRT

September 4 at 11:00 AM BRT Australia (East) – September 5 at 12:00 AM AEST

September 5 at 12:00 AM AEST New Zealand – September 5 at 1:00 AM NZDT

September 5 at 1:00 AM NZDT South Africa – September 4 at 4:00 PM SAST

September 4 at 4:00 PM SAST Japan – September 4 at 11:00 PM JST

September 4 at 11:00 PM JST Abu Dhabi / Gulf States – September 4 at 5:00 PM GST

September 4 at 5:00 PM GST Dubai – September 4 at 6:00 PM GST

September 4 at 6:00 PM GST Indonesia / Thailand – September 4 at 9:00 PM UTC+7

September 4 at 9:00 PM UTC+7 China – September 4 at 10:00 PM CST

September 4 at 10:00 PM CST Korea – September 4 at 11:00 PM KST

How Much Will Hollow Knight Silksong Cost?

The developers behind the game revealed the price, setting waves across the gaming community. Despite the massive success of the first game, Team Cherry has decided to roll out Silksong for USD $19.99, EUR €19.99, and JPY ¥2300, respectively. This is quite a steal since Team Cherry revealed that Silksong will be much bigger than the original Hollow Knight. Players will have a larger area to explore, more enemies to fight, and various new gameplay mechanics to explore.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. Make sure to wishlist Silksong on your preferred platform and wait for it to go live.