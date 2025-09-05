How to Get and Use Rosaries in Hollow Knight: Silksong

Rosaries are the main currency in Hollow Knight: Silksong, replacing Geo from the original game. These small beads serve as your primary way to purchase items and services, and knowing how to collect and spend them efficiently will make your journey much smoother. This guide covers everything you need to know about Rosaries – from the best farming methods to smart spending strategies and what happens when you die.

How to Get Rosaries in Silksong?

Defeating Enemies : The most reliable way to earn Rosaries is by defeating enemies.

: The most reliable way to earn Rosaries is by Finding Rosary Caches : You’ll discover Rosaries hanging from ceilings, draped over statues, or hidden in mounds . Keep an eye out for these caches as you explore – they’re often tucked away in corners.

: You’ll discover Rosaries . Keep an eye out for these caches as you explore – they’re often tucked away in corners. Collecting Rosary Strings: Some of the most valuable finds are complete Rosary Strings found on the corpses of fallen bugs. Rosary Strings are particularly valuable because they remain intact until you manually break them in your inventory. This provides a safety net since the beads stay protected until you’re ready to convert them into usable currency.

How to Use Rosaries in Silksong

Rosaries serve as your primary currency for purchasing goods and services throughout Pharloom. The main use for Rosaries is buying items from merchants. You can also convert your loose Rosaries into Rosary Strings for a fee. While this costs extra currency upfront, Rosary Strings provide valuable protection for your savings since they remain safe in your inventory and won’t be lost if you die.

What Happens to Rosaries When You Die in Silksong?

Death in Hollow Knight: Silksong comes with a significant penalty; you lose all your accumulated Rosaries when Hornet falls in battle. Unlike some games where you can retrieve lost currency, Rosaries are permanently lost when you die. The loss applies only to loose Rosaries in your inventory. Any currency you’ve already spent or converted into items remains safe.

Also read:

Rosaries form the backbone of progression in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Understanding how to collect them efficiently and spend them wisely will help you get the most out of your journey through Pharloom.