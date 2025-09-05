Hollow Knight Silksong – How to Unlock Dash and Sprint

Having the Dash and Sprint skills will make your life much easier in Hollow Knight Silksong. Obtaining this early on will further make exploration smoother. Silksong calls this skill the Swift Step, which allows you to leap across gaps, dodge enemies, and swiftly move across the map. However, do you know how to unlock Dash and Sprint in Hollow Knight Silksong? Well, give the big map and numerous hidden passages, it is easy to head in the wrong direction. We have prepared this guide to save you from this hassle.

How to Get Dash and Sprint in Hollow Knight Silksong

To find Swift Step and unlock Dash and Spring in Hollow Knight Silksong, you must travel to Deep Docks. It is one of the major areas after The Marrow, and has the Swift Step Idol that allows you to unlock the required skill. Now, once you have prepared yourself, it is time to venture deeper into the Deep Docks and look for the idol. Simply follow the instructions below to do so.

1. Head Into the Deep Docks Area

Your first step should be entering the Deep Docks. Once at its entrance, you will find an elevator waiting to take you to a Shrine. This Shrine can be converted into a Resting Bench, allowing you to save the game and restart from there. Once you activate it, take the elevator and head back down. Next, start moving towards the right.

Eventually, you will find Shakra, the Map Merchant, who sells you the map for 50 Rosaries. The merchant is at the bottom, right outside the fast travel area. We recommend making this purchase since having a map will make exploration much easier. Once you have the item, start climbing the platforms to ascend.

2. Move across Lava

Your next step is to navigate through the lava by jumping across stones and small patches of land. Soon, you will find a patch of stone alone and surrounded by lava. You will also find various enemies surrounding the stone. However, they shouldn’t pose much of a threat. Do look out for falling stones, as they can quickly take you out. We also recommend avoiding fighting as much as you can and simply trying to get across quickly.

3. Find and Break the Orange Node

Once you successfully get across, start climbing the platforms and keep an eye out for an Orange Node on the ceiling. You must break the node to open a hidden passage. Do retreat swiftly after hitting the node to avoid taking damage from the deadly splash.

4. Reach The Idol to Obtain Dash and Sprint in Hollow Knight Silksong

Finally, head into the hidden passage and keep moving left. You will eventually reach an idol that you must interact with. Doing so will trigger a non-skippable mini-boss fight with an ant. Defeat it and keep moving left until you reach the Swift Step Idol. Now, interact with it to unlock and obtain the Dash and Sprint in Hollow Knight Silksong.

How to Use the Swift Step

Using the Swift Step/Dash and Sprint is quite easy in Hollow Knight Silksong. Simply hold down the direction button where you wish to dash and then hit the sprint key. It is R2 on PS5, RT on Xbox, and C on PC by default. If you wish to Sprint, simply hold the button for a while longer.

With this, you’ve reached the very end of this guide. We hope that you found it useful.