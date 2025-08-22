What Is Hollow Knight Silksong’s Release Date – Confirmed

Summary:

Hollow Knight: Silksong has a confirmed initial release date of September 4, 2025.

The date was revealed alongside a new gameplay trailer.

The trailer also revealed fresh mechanics and glimpses of upcoming enemies.

The long wait for Hollow Knight Silksong is finally over, with Team Cherry revealing the release date of the game. After years of theories and speculations from the community, the Australian studio has finally set the global release date of the game for Thursday, September 4, 2025. This information was shared alongside a brand-new trailer, giving fans a glimpse of fresh gameplay mechanics and various enemies they will encounter on their journey.

Major Changes to Expect in Hollow Knight: Silksong

The recent gameplay trailer revealed a lot of information about Hollow Knight: Silksong, without spoiling all the fun. We have listed some of the major changes and improvements that the community can expect from the upcoming title.

1. The Protagonist Has Changed

Unlike the first game, the silent Knight has been replaced with Hornet, the agile female knight who can use silk to heal and also skillfully dodge enemies while unleashing a flurry of attacks. Players who enjoy fast-paced gameplay, combined with aerial acrobatics, will love playing as Hornet in Silksong. On top of that, this protagonist talks, making the overall gameplay narrative much more bold and engaging.

2. Silk Has Replaced Souls

The first game had Souls that players could obtain by defeating enemies and use them to power up. However, Silk has replaced Souls. Players can use it to heal or upgrade their special abilities. If and when you die, you must head back to the same spot to reclaim the lost Silk.

3. Multiple Towns and a New Crafting System

The best upgrade players will instantly notice is the addition of multiple towns instead of one big area. This will make exploration much more dynamic and interesting. Apart from this, the game also features a crafting system, allowing Hornet to make weapons and items like bombs and spikes. This feature will allow players to do multiple playthroughs, picking up different weapons and items to challenge themselves.

However, this is not the extent of everything new or improved. We will share more details as the developer reveals more information about the game. So, make sure to visit TechWiser frequently to get the latest updates on Hollow Knight Silksong.

Should You Be Excited for Hollow Knight: Silksong?

Yes, definitely. Hollow Knight set itself above the cut by offering a stunning art style along with a souls-like gameplay. The soundtrack, combined with intense combat and the need to master the learning curve, made the first game a classic among gamers. Silksong is all set to refine and redefine all these mechanics and further add new ones to give a fresh gameplay feeling.