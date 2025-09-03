Home » Gaming » What are Hollow Knight Silksong’s System Requirements

by Swastik Sharma
Update: We updated this article on 4th September, 2025, with handheld consoles information.

Hollow Knight Silksong is right around the corner. Naturally, you want to know more about the upcoming sequel and whether your PC/systems can run the game smoothly. Do you have a potato PC and wondering if it can handle Silksong? Well, this is a legitimate concern, given the unhinged system requirements for most modern releases. Hence, we have prepared this article to highlight Hollow Knight Silksong’s system requirements, allowing you to check if your PC requires an urgent upgrade.

Hollow Knight Silksong System Requirements

Ever since Team Cherry, the development studio behind the game, revealed the release date of Hollow Knight Silksong with a list of all the compatible platforms, players have been racing to check if their PC can run the game. Below, we have listed the details for the following systems:

  • Windows
  • macOS
  • Linux + SteamOS

Note: All handheld consoles running on SteamOS, Linux, and Windows will also support Hollow Knight Silksong.

1. Hollow Knight Silksong Windows System Requirements

RequirementMinimumRecommended
OSWindows 10 version 21H1Windows 10 version 21H1
ProcessorIntel Core i3-3240 or AMD FX-4300Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX 8350
Memory4 GB RAM8 GB RAM
GraphicsGeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB) or Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or Radeon R9 380 (2GB)
Direct XVersion 10Version 10
Storage8 GB available space8 GB available space

2. Hollow Knight Silksong macOS System Requirements

RequirementMinimumRecommended
OSBig Sur 11 or newerBig Sur 11 or newer
ProcessorIntel Core i3Intel Core i5 or Apple M1
Memory4 GB RAM8 GB RAM
GraphicsMetal-capable Intel and AMD GPUsMetal-capable Intel and AMD GPUs or Apple M1
Storage8 GB available space8 GB available space

3. Hollow Knight Silksong Linux + SteamOS System Requirements

RequirementMinimumRecommended
OSUbuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04 (64-bit)Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04 (64-bit)
ProcessorIntel Core i3-3240 or AMD FX-4300Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX 8350
Memory4 GB RAM8 GB RAM
GraphicsGeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB) or Radeon HD 7750 (1GB)GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or Radeon R9 380 (2GB)
Storage8 GB available space8 GB available space

Hollow Knight Silksong’s System Requirements – Verdict

The system requirements clearly show that Hollow Knight Silksong doesn’t require a NASA computer to run. So, even your eons-old PC shouldn’t have any issues running the game smoothly at the highest settings. Simply make sure to update all the drivers, since outdated drivers might cause an issue when you launch the title. On a different note, we will update the list if there are any changes when the game eventually releases.

Swastik is a gaming writer at Techwiser with a passion for video games rivaled only by the size of his ever-growing backlog. He often fantasizes about spawning into the worlds of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or Halo, though only if he could be a Witcher or a Spartan himself. When he's not busy covering the latest gaming news, he can be found reading a good book, watching anime, or riding his motorcycle.

