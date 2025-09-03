What are Hollow Knight Silksong’s System Requirements

Update: We updated this article on 4th September, 2025, with handheld consoles information.

Hollow Knight Silksong is right around the corner. Naturally, you want to know more about the upcoming sequel and whether your PC/systems can run the game smoothly. Do you have a potato PC and wondering if it can handle Silksong? Well, this is a legitimate concern, given the unhinged system requirements for most modern releases. Hence, we have prepared this article to highlight Hollow Knight Silksong’s system requirements, allowing you to check if your PC requires an urgent upgrade.

Hollow Knight Silksong System Requirements

Ever since Team Cherry, the development studio behind the game, revealed the release date of Hollow Knight Silksong with a list of all the compatible platforms, players have been racing to check if their PC can run the game. Below, we have listed the details for the following systems:

Windows

macOS

Linux + SteamOS

Note: All handheld consoles running on SteamOS, Linux, and Windows will also support Hollow Knight Silksong.

Also Read:

1. Hollow Knight Silksong Windows System Requirements

Requirement Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 version 21H1 Windows 10 version 21H1 Processor Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX 8350 Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB) or Radeon HD 7750 (1GB) GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or Radeon R9 380 (2GB) Direct X Version 10 Version 10 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

2. Hollow Knight Silksong macOS System Requirements

Requirement Minimum Recommended OS Big Sur 11 or newer Big Sur 11 or newer Processor Intel Core i3 Intel Core i5 or Apple M1 Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics Metal-capable Intel and AMD GPUs Metal-capable Intel and AMD GPUs or Apple M1 Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

3. Hollow Knight Silksong Linux + SteamOS System Requirements

Requirement Minimum Recommended OS Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04 (64-bit) Ubuntu 22.04 or Ubuntu 24.04 (64-bit) Processor Intel Core i3-3240 or AMD FX-4300 Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD FX 8350 Memory 4 GB RAM 8 GB RAM Graphics GeForce GTX 560 Ti (1GB) or Radeon HD 7750 (1GB) GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) or Radeon R9 380 (2GB) Storage 8 GB available space 8 GB available space

Hollow Knight Silksong’s System Requirements – Verdict

The system requirements clearly show that Hollow Knight Silksong doesn’t require a NASA computer to run. So, even your eons-old PC shouldn’t have any issues running the game smoothly at the highest settings. Simply make sure to update all the drivers, since outdated drivers might cause an issue when you launch the title. On a different note, we will update the list if there are any changes when the game eventually releases.