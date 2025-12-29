If you are stuck on the crossword clue: Holy Place In a Temple, here are the possible answers for it that will help you solve the puzzle. We will give you all the answers for this crossword clue. This clue might appear in more than one crossword. We have covered all the answers to this clue, so you don’t have to worry about that. Just match the letter count and fill in your answer!

Holy Place In a Temple – Crossword Clue Answers

Here are the Best Answers for the crossword clue: Holy Place In a Temple.

7 letters – SANCTUM

Below are all the answers for the crossword clue: Holy Place In a Temple. The answers for this crossword clue are in a range of 3 to 12 letters.

Letter Count Potential Answer(s) 3 Letters PEW 4 Letters APSE, SION, BEMA, SIKH, GONG, FANE, KIRK, NAOS, TOPE, ZION, DOME, AFAR 5 Letters ALTER, MECCA, RABBI, GONGS, ALTAR, TORAH, MINIM, ABBEY, CELLA, SEKOS, STUPA, INNER, ORGAN, QUEST, CATCH 6 Letters ORACLE, PAGODA, ADONAI, SHRINE, TEMPLE, BETHEL, CHAPEL, CHURCH, MOSQUE, AISLES, PEPPER, SHINTO, ABYDOS, TOLEDO 7 Letters SANCTUM, CANTORS, JUDAISM, PILGRIM, STATION, MISSION, MECCANO, LOURDES, NUNNERY, VATICAN, TRIBUTE, BANARAS, BENARES, CHANTRY, HALIDOM, MARTYRY, ORATORY, PERIDOT, CALTECH, PREVIEW, SERVICE, KNEELER, PRIMATE, TRAPIDO, HAJIALI, MONKISH, SHRINES, ORANGES 8 Letters SUPINATE, BASILICA, CEMETERY, CHAPELRY, CREDENCE, EBENEZER, GOLGOTHA, MINISTER 9 Letters SACRARIUM, ORGANISTS, SANCTUARY, BALDACHIN, CATHEDRAL, GRAVEYARD, PROTHESIS, SYNAGOGUE, TOTEMPOLE, DOMINICAN, CANONISED 10 Letters TABERNACLE, SANCTORIUM 11 Letters CONVENTICLE 12 Letters PROCATHEDRAL

