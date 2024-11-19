Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Livestream Schedule, Characters, and What to Expect

Big changes are coming to Honkai Star Rail! The Version 2.7 livestream, titled “A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn,” is just around the corner. Here’s everything you need to know about this exciting Honkai Star Rail 2.7 update, from new characters to major game features.

When and Where to Watch the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Livestream

The livestream always airs a few weeks before the update drops, so mark your calendars for November 22nd, 2024 to watch Honkai Star Rail’s ‘A New Venture on the Eighth Dawn’. The special program will air at different times based on your region:

Region Timezone Date Time Asia Indian Standard Time (IST) November 22nd, 2024 5:00 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST) 8:30 PM Korea Standard Time (KST) 8:30 PM Europe Western European Time (WET) November 22nd, 2024 11:30 AM Central European Time (CET) 12:30 PM Eastern European Time (EET) 1:30 PM America Pacific Standard Time (PST) November 22nd, 2024 3:30 AM Central Standard Time (CST) 5:30 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST) 6:30 AM Oceania Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) November 22nd, 2024 10:30 PM New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) November 23rd, 2024 12:30 AM

You can catch the Honkai Star Rail 2.7 live stream on either Honkai Star Rail’s official YouTube or Twitch and it will take around 30 to 40 minutes. The announcement was made on their official channel. Don’t worry if you can’t watch it live, the recording will be available on YouTube afterward. The stream will be hosted by Sunday, March 7th, Pom-Pom, and Owlbert.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 New Characters

The upcoming version 2.7 of Honkai Star Rail introduces two exciting new characters: Sunday and Fugue. Both bring unique abilities and intriguing backstories to the game, completing your roster with fresh strategies and gameplay options.

Sunday

Sunday is a 5-star Imaginary character who follows the Path of Harmony and brings fresh support options to your team. What makes Sunday special is that he can help your team move faster in battle, boost their damage, and power up any summoned units you have. In tough battles, Sunday can also assist with energy regeneration.

Fugue

Remember Tingyun? Well, she’s back as Fugue and had quite the makeover! Now a 5-star Fire character on the Path of Nihility, she brings unique abilities to the table. Fugue boosts your team’s Break Effect, allowing your allies to damage enemy Toughness. However, she lowers ally defense to increase their damage, making her a powerful but risky choice for your team.

The Party Car in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

One of the most exciting additions in 2.7 is the Party Car. Finally, you’re getting your own room on the Astral Express! You can customize your personal space, interact with various pieces of furniture, and enjoy this new feature that goes beyond simple decoration.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Banner Schedule and Reruns

While we’ll get the official confirmation during the livestream, here’s what’s likely coming:

Phase 1 : Sunday’s debut (possibly with Firefly or Boothill)

: Sunday’s debut (possibly with Firefly or Boothill) Phase 2 : Fugue’s debut

: Fugue’s debut Potential reruns of popular characters like Dr. Ratio, Seele, or Silver Wolf

Version 2.7 of Honkai Star Rail is shaping up to be an exciting update with plenty to offer. You’ll get two new 5-star characters, each with unique abilities that will change how you approach battles. Plus, the much-anticipated Party Car feature lets you customize your own space on the Astral Express, adding a fun new layer to the game. There will also be new story content and events to participate in. Additionally, free rewards and redemption codes will be available during the live stream.

Remember to tune in to get the first look at all these exciting features and grab those livestream codes for free Stellar Jade!