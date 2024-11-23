Home » Gaming » Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Update: New Characters, Events, and Features

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Update: New Characters, Events, and Features

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

Get ready for an exciting update to Honkai Star Rail! Version 2.7, launching December 4th, 2024, brings two new 5-star characters, major quality-of-life improvements, and a surprise gift for all players. Let’s break down all the exciting features in this update. There’s a lot to explore!

New Characters and Banners in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

There will be two new 5-star characters coming to Version 2.7 of Honkai Star Rail. Here is the complete guide for their banners:

PhaseNew CharacterRerun CharacterFeatured 4-Star Characters
Phase 1Sunday Honkai Star Rail
Sunday		Jing Yuan Honkai Star Rail
Jing Yuan		Tingyun Honkai Star Rail
Tingyun
Qingque Honkai Star Rail
Qingque
Arlan Honkai Star Rail
Arlan
Phase 2Fugue Honkai Star Rail
Fugue		Firefly Honkai Star Rail
Firefly		Gallagher Honkai Star Rail
Gallagher
Misha Honkai Star Rail
Misha
Yukong Honkai Star Rail
Yukong

Phase 1 Character Banners (December 4th – December 25th)

HSR Sunday Release Date

The upcoming banner features Sunday, a new 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Harmony. He stands out as a support unit by letting allies and their summons act right away, while also regenerating Energy and increasing CRIT stats for a tactical advantage.

Joining Sunday is the rerun of Jing Yuan, the powerful Lightning Erudition character. Additionally, the banner includes Tingyun, Qingque, and Arlan as 4-star rate-up characters, offering a versatile lineup for players.

Phase 2 Character Banners (December 25th – January 14th)

HSR Fugue Release Date

Phase 2 banners will feature Fugue and Firefly as the spotlight characters. A new 5-star Fire character on the Path of Nihility, Fugue, is great at supporting allies by lowering enemy Toughness no matter their Weakness Type and increasing Break Damage frequency to keep crowd control effects going longer.

Joining her is the rerun of Firefly, a Fire Destruction specialist. The banner also includes Gallagher, Misha, and Yukong as 4-star rate-up characters, providing a well-rounded selection for players.

New Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

Phase5-Star Light Cones4-Star Light Cones
Phase 1A Grounded Ascent Honkai Star RailBefore Dawn Honkai Star RailPoised to Bloom Honkai Star RailThe Birth of the Self Honkai Star RailSwordplay Honkai Star Rail
Phase 2Long Road Leads Home HSRWhereabouts Should Dreams Rest HSRIndelible Promise HSRResolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat HSRConcert for Two HSR

Phase 1 Light Cones Banners (December 4th – December 25th)

Phase 1 Light Cones, features A Grounded Ascent and Before Dawn. A Grounded Ascent is a 5-star Harmony Light Cone designed for Sunday, available in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Meanwhile, Before Dawn, a 5-star Erudition Light Cone suited for Jing Yuan, returns in the Bygone Reminiscence Banner. Both banners share the same 4-star rate-up Light Cones: Poised to Bloom, The Birth of the Self, and Swordplay.

Phase 2 Light Cones Banners (December 25th – January 14th)

Phase 2 Light Cones, will feature Long Road Leads Home and Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest. Long Road Leads Home is a 5-star Nihility Light Cone designed as Fugue’s signature, featured in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Meanwhile, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, a 5-star Destruction Light Cone suited for Firefly, returns in the Bygone Reminiscence Banner. Both banners share the same 4-star rate-ups: Indelible Promise, Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat, and Concert for Two.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Major New Features

Party Car in Honkai Star Rail

Trailblazer’s Room and Party Car

Players will soon enjoy their own space on the Astral Express with the introduction of the Party Car area. This update features a customizable Trailblazer’s Room, allowing players to decorate with various furniture and decorations. Additionally, new Pom-Pom outfits will be available to collect, adding more personalization options. The Party Car and its features can be unlocked through the Cosmic Home Decor Guide event, offering a fresh way to engage with the game.

Free 5-Star Character Selection

HoYoverse is offering players a free 5-star character selector ticket, allowing them to choose from Himeko, Welt, Yanqing, Clara, Bronya, Gepard, or Bailu. This generous gift will be available from Version 2.7 until Version 3.0, giving players plenty of time to pick a character that suits their team.

New Events in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

Between the Frames event HSR

The upcoming events in Version 2.7 are categorized into two types: main-themed events and farming-focused events. Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you navigate everything coming your way:

Event TypeEvent NameDetails
Main EventsCosmic Home Decor Guide– Help Pom-Pom with chores to earn furniture
– Unlock new Pom-Pom outfits
– Earn Stellar Jade rewards
Between the Frames– Assist March 7th with photography
– Explore new story content
– Earn rewards
Farming EventsPlanar FissureGet double rewards from Simulated Universe
Realm of the StrangeGet double drops from Cavern of Corrosion
Gift of OdysseyGet 10 Star Rail passes for 7-days log in
Garden of PlentyGet double rewards from Calyx Stages

Looking Ahead to Honkai Star Rail Version 3.0

Amphoreus Planet Honkai Star Rail Release Date

The stream gave us an exciting preview of upcoming content that will revolutionize character building and equipment systems, such as:

New Planet: Amphoreus

The new planet Amphoreus brings a fresh setting inspired by Ancient Greek architecture and mythology. Alongside this new location, several characters have been revealed, including Mydei, Castorice, Aglaea, Cipher, Hyacine, Anaxa, Tribbie, and Phainon. Additionally, a new Path called Remembrance debuts, introducing summoner-focused gameplay.

Wishful Resin System

The Wishful Resin system represents a major improvement to relic farming by allowing players to select specific substats, enabling more targeted farming and precise character builds. This system works well with the new Variable Dice mechanic.

Variable Dice System

The Variable Dice system lets players reroll substat values on existing relics, offering a chance to improve relics with good substats that initially had poor rolls.

Version 2.7 brings some of the most player-focused updates in the game, especially because of the free 5-star selector. The new Trailblazer’s Room adds a personal touch, while quality-of-life improvements enhance the gameplay experience. Are you excited about this major update? Which character will you pull when version 2.7 releases? Tell us in the comments!

