Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Update: New Characters, Events, and Features

Get ready for an exciting update to Honkai Star Rail! Version 2.7, launching December 4th, 2024, brings two new 5-star characters, major quality-of-life improvements, and a surprise gift for all players. Let’s break down all the exciting features in this update. There’s a lot to explore!

New Characters and Banners in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

There will be two new 5-star characters coming to Version 2.7 of Honkai Star Rail. Here is the complete guide for their banners:

Phase New Character Rerun Character Featured 4-Star Characters Phase 1

Sunday

Jing Yuan

Tingyun

Qingque

Arlan Phase 2

Fugue

Firefly

Gallagher

Misha

Yukong

Phase 1 Character Banners (December 4th – December 25th)

The upcoming banner features Sunday, a new 5-star Imaginary character on the Path of Harmony. He stands out as a support unit by letting allies and their summons act right away, while also regenerating Energy and increasing CRIT stats for a tactical advantage.

Joining Sunday is the rerun of Jing Yuan, the powerful Lightning Erudition character. Additionally, the banner includes Tingyun, Qingque, and Arlan as 4-star rate-up characters, offering a versatile lineup for players.

Phase 2 Character Banners (December 25th – January 14th)

Phase 2 banners will feature Fugue and Firefly as the spotlight characters. A new 5-star Fire character on the Path of Nihility, Fugue, is great at supporting allies by lowering enemy Toughness no matter their Weakness Type and increasing Break Damage frequency to keep crowd control effects going longer.

Joining her is the rerun of Firefly, a Fire Destruction specialist. The banner also includes Gallagher, Misha, and Yukong as 4-star rate-up characters, providing a well-rounded selection for players.

New Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

Phase 5-Star Light Cones 4-Star Light Cones Phase 1 Phase 2

Phase 1 Light Cones Banners (December 4th – December 25th)

Phase 1 Light Cones, features A Grounded Ascent and Before Dawn. A Grounded Ascent is a 5-star Harmony Light Cone designed for Sunday, available in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Meanwhile, Before Dawn, a 5-star Erudition Light Cone suited for Jing Yuan, returns in the Bygone Reminiscence Banner. Both banners share the same 4-star rate-up Light Cones: Poised to Bloom, The Birth of the Self, and Swordplay.

Phase 2 Light Cones Banners (December 25th – January 14th)

Phase 2 Light Cones, will feature Long Road Leads Home and Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest. Long Road Leads Home is a 5-star Nihility Light Cone designed as Fugue’s signature, featured in the Brilliant Fixation Banner. Meanwhile, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest, a 5-star Destruction Light Cone suited for Firefly, returns in the Bygone Reminiscence Banner. Both banners share the same 4-star rate-ups: Indelible Promise, Resolution Shines as Pearls of Sweat, and Concert for Two.

Honkai Star Rail 2.7 Major New Features

Trailblazer’s Room and Party Car

Players will soon enjoy their own space on the Astral Express with the introduction of the Party Car area. This update features a customizable Trailblazer’s Room, allowing players to decorate with various furniture and decorations. Additionally, new Pom-Pom outfits will be available to collect, adding more personalization options. The Party Car and its features can be unlocked through the Cosmic Home Decor Guide event, offering a fresh way to engage with the game.

Free 5-Star Character Selection

HoYoverse is offering players a free 5-star character selector ticket, allowing them to choose from Himeko, Welt, Yanqing, Clara, Bronya, Gepard, or Bailu. This generous gift will be available from Version 2.7 until Version 3.0, giving players plenty of time to pick a character that suits their team.

New Events in Honkai Star Rail 2.7

The upcoming events in Version 2.7 are categorized into two types: main-themed events and farming-focused events. Here’s a detailed breakdown to help you navigate everything coming your way:

Event Type Event Name Details Main Events Cosmic Home Decor Guide – Help Pom-Pom with chores to earn furniture

– Unlock new Pom-Pom outfits

– Earn Stellar Jade rewards Between the Frames – Assist March 7th with photography

– Explore new story content

– Earn rewards Farming Events Planar Fissure Get double rewards from Simulated Universe Realm of the Strange Get double drops from Cavern of Corrosion Gift of Odyssey Get 10 Star Rail passes for 7-days log in Garden of Plenty Get double rewards from Calyx Stages

Looking Ahead to Honkai Star Rail Version 3.0

The stream gave us an exciting preview of upcoming content that will revolutionize character building and equipment systems, such as:

New Planet: Amphoreus

The new planet Amphoreus brings a fresh setting inspired by Ancient Greek architecture and mythology. Alongside this new location, several characters have been revealed, including Mydei, Castorice, Aglaea, Cipher, Hyacine, Anaxa, Tribbie, and Phainon. Additionally, a new Path called Remembrance debuts, introducing summoner-focused gameplay.

Wishful Resin System

The Wishful Resin system represents a major improvement to relic farming by allowing players to select specific substats, enabling more targeted farming and precise character builds. This system works well with the new Variable Dice mechanic.

Variable Dice System

The Variable Dice system lets players reroll substat values on existing relics, offering a chance to improve relics with good substats that initially had poor rolls.

Version 2.7 brings some of the most player-focused updates in the game, especially because of the free 5-star selector. The new Trailblazer’s Room adds a personal touch, while quality-of-life improvements enhance the gameplay experience. Are you excited about this major update? Which character will you pull when version 2.7 releases? Tell us in the comments!