Honkai Star Rail 2nd Anniversary: Schedule, Events, and Rewards

Honkai Star Rail’s second anniversary is almost here, and it’s packed with free rewards and fun events to celebrate two years of the game. If you play as a Trailblazer and want to get the most out of the celebration, you can find all of the information about the event here. This guide will cover Honkai Star Rail 2nd Anniversary, including the event schedule and all the free items you can get during the anniversary.

Honkai Star Rail 2nd Anniversary Schedule

Save the date: April 26th, 2025, that’s when Honkai Star Rail officially turns two years old! The anniversary coincides with the end of the first phase of Version 3.2. Which means you’ll get to enjoy anniversary festivities alongside the new content update.

All Honkai Star Rail 2nd Anniversary Rewards

The second anniversary is considerably more generous than the first, with HoYoverse offering numerous rewards to thank players for their support. Here’s a breakdown of all the free goodies you can collect:

Reward Details 30 Free Gacha Pulls • 20 Star Rail Special Passes from the Festive Gifts login event.

• 1,600 Stellar Jades (same as 10 pulls) via mailbox on April 26th, 2025.

• 10 Bonus Fuel



This is particularly valuable with new characters Castorice and Anaxa featured in the Version 3.2 banners. Free 5-Star Character HoYoverse is allowing players to choose between two powerful 5-star characters:



• Ruan Mei (Ice, Harmony)

• Luocha (Imaginary, Abundance)



To claim your free character, you’ll need to log in at any time from the start of Version 3.2 until the end of Version 3.4. Free 4-Star Light Cone • Earn “The Great Cosmic Enterprise” by completing the Star Rail WORLD event.



This will be added to your collection alongside various other rewards from the event.

Honkai Star Rail 2nd Anniversary Events Overview

The second anniversary celebration features multiple events, both in-game and on the web. Here’s a comprehensive look at what you can participate in:

1. Star Rail WORLD

Event Period: After the Version 3.2 update until May 19th, 2025

After the Version 3.2 update until May 19th, 2025 Requirement: Trailblaze Level 21 or higher

In this event, players team up with characters to host an interstellar extravaganza, managing their own exhibition space filled with themed booths and familiar characters as assistants. By upgrading assistants, forming bonds, and completing missions, you earn Gold Coins to increase Venue Level and boost income efficiency. The goal is to raise Game Completion to 100%, which unlocks special rewards such as Stellar Jades and free 4-Star Light Cones.

2. To The Ones That Blaze

Event Period: After the Version 3.2 update until May 21st, 2025

After the Version 3.2 update until May 21st, 2025 Requirement: Unlock Travel Log

From the start of Version 3.2 until April 26, 2025, players can choose a character to send them a special invitation. This selection can be changed anytime before the deadline. Then, from April 26th to May 21st, you’ll receive a personalized letter from the chosen character, along with 1,600 Stellar Jades and 10 Fuel as rewards.

If you don’t select a character in Phase 1, you’ll receive a letter from a random character instead. Once the event ends, you won’t be able to claim the letter or rewards.

3. Annual Trailblaze Report

Starting on April 26, you can access your personalized Annual Trailblaze Report, which:

Summarizes all your in-game activity over the past year.

Shows interesting stats like dialogue choices you’ve made.

Compares your gameplay style to other players worldwide.

Rewards you with 180 Stellar Jades for participating.

This is a fun way to look back at your journey through the game over the past year.

4. Cherished Recollection

For players who purchase Oneiric Shards during Version 3.2, the Cherished Recollection event offers tiered rewards:

Oneiric Shards Accumulated Reward 300 Tears of Dreams ×150 2,000 Self-Modeling Resin ×2 4,000 Self-Modeling Resin ×4 8,000 Light Cone Memory Shard ×4 12,000 Variable Dice ×2 18,000 Golden Companion Spirit ×1 25,000 Exclusive Personality Display Set ×1

The Golden Companion Spirit is particularly valuable as it can be exchanged for a 5-star character (choosing between Ruan Mei and Luocha).

For players who make purchases, the First Purchase Double Bonus for Oneiric Shards will be reset with Version 3.2. This means if you’ve already used your first-time bonuses, they’ll be available again, offering doubled crystal amounts for the same price.

5. Triple Relic Rewards Events

For players focused on character building, the anniversary brings boosted resource events too, such as:

Planar Fissure 300% : Triple rewards for Planar Ornaments.

: Triple rewards for Planar Ornaments. Realm of the Strange 300%: Triple rewards for Relics.

Instead of the usual double rewards these events typically offer, you’ll get triple the resources during the anniversary period.

Special Anniversary Content

Beyond the rewards and events, HoYoverse has prepared special content to commemorate the anniversary:

“Star Rail LIVE” Concert

Two-year Anniversary Special Animated Short

These anniversary features are a great way to look back on the game’s journey and give something special to fans who enjoy the world and story of Honkai Star Rail. The second anniversary is packed with good rewards for both free-to-play and paying players. Just be sure to log in during Version 3.2 so you don’t miss out on any of the free items or events.