Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Codes: Get Free Stellar Jade (January 2025)

The Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream will happen on January 1st, 2025, and will feature key updates, new characters, areas, and events for the upcoming patch. HoYoverse also always distributes exclusive redeem codes during the stream that provide players with valuable rewards, such as Stellar Jade, credits, or other high-value items. Here’s a list of all the new Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream codes you can use to claim rewards.

All Active Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Codes

The redeem codes and rewards from the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream include:

Redeem Codes Rewards HSR320250115 – Stellar Jade x100

– Credits x50,000 HSR3AMPHOREUS – Stellar Jade x100

– Traveler’s Guide x5 HSR3DAWEISGIFT – Stellar Jade x100

– Bud of Aether x4

These codes are only valid for one day and will expire on January 2nd, 2025 at 23:59 (UTC +8), so make sure to use them quickly to avoid missing out on the free rewards. If you want to know why you should redeem these codes right away, it’s because you’ll get free Stellar Jade, which can give you extra chances to pull the new characters like Aglaea and The Herta. Since it’s easy to grab, why not take advantage of it rather than grinding for it later?

Note: We’ll be closely watching the livestream to grab the codes as soon as they’re released. Once the stream ends, we’ll update this article to make sure you have the latest codes to redeem. Please check back shortly after the livestream for all the updated info!

How to Redeem Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Codes

Want to claim those free Stellar Jade rewards from Honkai Star Rail livestream but not sure how? First things first, you’ll need to complete the Trailblaze Mission ‘The Blue – A Moment of Peace’ to unlock your mailbox. Without this, you won’t be able to receive your rewards.

Also, make sure you’ve created a character and linked your HoYoverse Account in the User Center. This might sound obvious, but it’s a common issue that prevents many players from redeeming codes. Now here are the steps to follow after:

Method 1: In-Game Redemption

The quickest way to redeem codes is right from your game:

Open your phone menu (press ESC on PC, Options on PS5, or tap the phone icon on mobile). Look for the three-dot icon above your Trailblazer Rank. Click on Redemption Code. Type in your code and hit Confirm.

Method 2: Website Redemption

Some players prefer using the website method to redeem the codes. Here is how:

Visit the official HSR redemption website. Log into your account. Pick your server and character. Enter the code and click Redeem.

After redeeming a code, simply open your in-game mailbox by tapping the envelope icon in the phone menu. From there, you can claim your rewards. If you don’t see anything, try restarting the game to refresh the system and make sure your rewards appear.

When redeeming Honkai Star Rail codes, remember that each code is a one-time use per account and comes with an expiration date. So, make sure you’re logged into the right account since code redemptions can’t be undone. If a code doesn’t work, try again later, as the redemption page might be busy during live streams. Happy claiming, Trailblazer!