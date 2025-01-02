Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Summary: Characters, Light Cones, Events & More

Hey there, fellow Trailblazers! HoYoLab just wrapped up the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream, and there were a lot of incredible things revealed in it. From the stunning new character designs to new weapons and a new world to explore, the hour-long showcase left us feeling impressed. Did you miss the stream? No worries! We’ve compiled every exciting announcement and detail for you right here. Here’s a recap of the Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream.

Version 3.0 will be released on January 14th, 2025, following server maintenance at these times:

Region Release Date North America January 14th, 2025 (UTC-5) Europe January 15th, 2025 (UTC+1) Asia January 15th, 2025 (UTC+8)

New Characters and Banners in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

There will be two new 5-star characters coming to Version 3.0 of Honkai Star Rail. Here is the complete guide for their banners:

Phase 1 Character Banners (January 15th)

Starting January 15th, 2025, the upcoming banner will feature The Herta. She is an Ice character following the Path of Erudition, who will bring her intellectual prowess to the battlefield. You’ll be able to pull for her in the first phase of 3.0, alongside her signature light cone Into the Unreachable Veil.

Joining The Herta is the rerun of Lingsha, Feixiao, and Jade — all will return with their signature light cones. Moreover, the banner will also include Natasha, Asta, and Moze as the featured 4-star rate up characters.

Phase 2 Character Banners

The second phase introduces Aglaea, a 5-star Lightning character walking the Path of Remembrance. As one of the first Chrysos heirs to begin the flame-chase journey, Aglaea plays a crucial role in the story. Her signature light cone Time Woven Into Gold will be available during her banner.

Joining her is the rerun of Boothill, Robin, and Silver Wolf. The banner will also offer Tingyun, Hanya, and Sushang as 4-star rate-up characters.

New Light Cones and Relics in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

Besides the signature 5-star light cones, three new 4-star options will join the mix in Honkai Star Rail 3.0, such as:

Geniuses’ Greetings (can be obtained in event warps)

Victory In a Blink (can be obtained in Priceless Jewels)

Sweat Now, Cry Less (can be obtained in Nameless Honor)

Two new Relic sets will also debut, including:

Hero of Triumphant Song

Poet of Mourning Collapse

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 New Area, Enemies, and Mechanics

The mysterious world of Amphoreus, created by mythical Titans, opens its doors in version 3.0. You’ll discover several new areas:

“Abyss of Fate” Janusopolis

The “Eternal Holy City” Okhema

“Strife Ruins” and “Bloodbathed Battlefront” in Castrum Kremnos

The enigmatic Vortex of Genesis

New Gameplay Mechanics

Two exciting features await you in Amphoreus:

Oronyx’s Miracle: This divine power lets you peek into the past, restore objects to their original state, and even merge two timelines for puzzle-solving. Coin of Whimsy Zagreus: A versatile tool for lifting objects, breaking paths, and defeating monsters.

New Enemies

Face off against fresh challenges in the upcoming version. These are the new enemies you will find in Amphoreus:

Strife Titan Nikador (requires collecting glory stacks to defeat)

Titankins: Furiae Praetor and Furiae Warrior

The mischievous Spirithief Bartholos

New Story and Events in Honkai Star Rail 3.0

Main Story – Heroic Sage of Flame-Chase

The new Trailblaze Mission splits the crew into different teams. While you and Dan Heng face off against the Strife Titan Nikador, other crew members pursue their own adventures. March 7th sits this one out due to her deep connection to the Path of Remembrance.

Main Events

Version 3.0 is packed with events offering plenty of Stellar Jades and resources:

Illia Travelogue

Hypogeum Enigma

Enscrolled Crepusculum

Planar Fissure

Garden of Plenty

Don’t miss out on 20 free wishes through the “Mem’s Gift” and “Gift of Odyssey” events. Fashion enthusiasts can also grab March 7th’s new Preservation outfit from the “Fashion Guide of the Cosmos” event.

With two powerful new 5 stars and tons of content to explore, Honkai Star Rail 3.0 will definitely be an update you won’t want to miss. Start saving your Stellar Jades now, so you will be ready for when the update drops on January 15th, 2025. Also, don’t forget to redeem the 3.0 livestream redeem codes before it’s too late!