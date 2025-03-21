Honkai Star Rail 3.1: Complete Holy City Appraisals Event Guide (Updated Daily)

Version 3.1 of Honkai Star Rail has introduced the Holy City Appraisals event in its second phase, bringing Trailblazers back to the beautiful streets of Okhema. In this special limited-time event, players are tasked with helping Theodoros, a local appraiser, identify authentic treasures from fake ones by submitting specific materials for each appraisal.

Unlike many combat-focused events in Honkai Star Rail, Holy City Appraisals is refreshingly straightforward – simply gather the required materials and turn them in for rewards. The event follows a time-gated structure, with one new treasure unlocking each day for seven consecutive days, giving players plenty of time to collect materials and claim rewards.

This event offers a decent amount of Stellar Jades (perfect for saving up for character banners like Mydei), Traveler’s Guides for character leveling, consumable items, and plenty of Credits. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Holy City Appraisals event, from requirements and getting started to detailed day-by-day instructions for each treasure appraisal.

How to Start Holy City Appraisals Event in HSR 3.1?

To participate in the Holy City Appraisals event, you must:

Be at least Trailblaze Level 21 .

. The event can be played using the Finality’s Vision function.

If you meet all the above requirements follow these steps below to start the Holy City Appraisals Event in HSR 3.1:

Open your Travel Log in-game. Select the Holy City Appraisals event. Click “Go” to view the starting mission in the Missions tab. Select ‘Holy City Appraisals – Day 1‘ mission. Navigate to the marked location. Speak with Theodoros in the Marmoreal Market area of Okhema to begin.

HSR Holy City Appraisals Event Materials Required (By Day)

Day Treasure Name Materials Required Where to Find Materials 1 Dolium of the Holy City of Fate (Souvenir)

1× Eye of Lightning





2× Basic Ingredients Eye of Lightning:

– Corridor of Fading Echoes

– Administrative District Shop and Grocery Stand



Basic Ingredients:

– Administrative District Shop

– Xianzhou Luofu Groceries

– Destructible objects in Herta Space Station 2 Gold-Glazed Shallow Bowl with Mythical Creatures

1× Meteoric Alloy





1× Metal Meteoric Alloy:

– Administrative District Shop

– Drops from enemies at Robot Settlement

– Destructible objects in Jarilo-VI



Metal:

– Administrative District Shop

– Destructible objects in Herta Space Station 3 Coming Soon TBA This appraisal will unlock on the third day 4 Coming Soon TBA This appraisal will unlock on the fourth day 5 Coming Soon TBA This appraisal will unlock on the fifth day 6 Coming Soon TBA This appraisal will unlock on the sixth day 7 Coming Soon TBA This appraisal will unlock on the seventh day

HSR Holy City Appraisals Event Rewards (By Day)

Day Treasure Name Stellar Jades Character Materials Special Items Credits 1 Dolium of the Holy City of Fate (Souvenir)

70

3× Traveler’s Guide

1× Golden Honeycake

40,000 2 Gold-Glazed Shallow Bowl with Mythical Creatures

70

3× Traveler’s Guide

1× Kremnos Shield

40,000 3 Coming Soon TBA TBA TBA TBA 4 Coming Soon TBA TBA TBA TBA 5 Coming Soon TBA TBA TBA TBA 6 Coming Soon TBA TBA TBA TBA 7 Coming Soon TBA TBA TBA TBA

Total Holy City Appraisals Event Rewards

Based on the first two days, we can expect the total event rewards to include approximately:

490 Stellar Jades (70 per day)

21 Traveler’s Guides (3 per day)

7 special consumable items (1 per day)

280,000 Credits (40,000 per day)

Remember that this is a limited-time event, so be sure to complete all appraisals before the event period ends to claim all rewards.

This guide will be updated daily as new treasures become available in the Holy City Appraisals event.