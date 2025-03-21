Home » Gaming » Honkai Star Rail 3.1: Complete Holy City Appraisals Event Guide (Updated Daily)

Honkai Star Rail 3.1: Complete Holy City Appraisals Event Guide (Updated Daily)

Version 3.1 of Honkai Star Rail has introduced the Holy City Appraisals event in its second phase, bringing Trailblazers back to the beautiful streets of Okhema. In this special limited-time event, players are tasked with helping Theodoros, a local appraiser, identify authentic treasures from fake ones by submitting specific materials for each appraisal.

holy city appraisal event

Unlike many combat-focused events in Honkai Star Rail, Holy City Appraisals is refreshingly straightforward – simply gather the required materials and turn them in for rewards. The event follows a time-gated structure, with one new treasure unlocking each day for seven consecutive days, giving players plenty of time to collect materials and claim rewards.

This event offers a decent amount of Stellar Jades (perfect for saving up for character banners like Mydei), Traveler’s Guides for character leveling, consumable items, and plenty of Credits. This guide will walk you through everything you need to know about the Holy City Appraisals event, from requirements and getting started to detailed day-by-day instructions for each treasure appraisal.

How to Start Holy City Appraisals Event in HSR 3.1?

To participate in the Holy City Appraisals event, you must:

  • Be at least Trailblaze Level 21.
  • The event can be played using the Finality’s Vision function.

If you meet all the above requirements follow these steps below to start the Holy City Appraisals Event in HSR 3.1:

  1. Open your Travel Log in-game.
  2. Select the Holy City Appraisals event.
  3. Click “Go” to view the starting mission in the Missions tab.
  4. Select ‘Holy City Appraisals – Day 1‘ mission.
  5. Navigate to the marked location.
  6. Speak with Theodoros in the Marmoreal Market area of Okhema to begin.

HSR Holy City Appraisals Event Materials Required (By Day)

DayTreasure NameMaterials RequiredWhere to Find Materials
1Dolium of the Holy City of Fate (Souvenir)Eye of Lightning hsr
1× Eye of Lightning

Basic Ingredients hsr
2× Basic Ingredients		Eye of Lightning:
– Corridor of Fading Echoes
– Administrative District Shop and Grocery Stand

Basic Ingredients:
– Administrative District Shop
– Xianzhou Luofu Groceries
– Destructible objects in Herta Space Station
2Gold-Glazed Shallow Bowl with Mythical CreaturesMeteoric Alloy hsr
1× Meteoric Alloy

Metal hsr
1× Metal		Meteoric Alloy:
– Administrative District Shop
– Drops from enemies at Robot Settlement
– Destructible objects in Jarilo-VI

Metal:
– Administrative District Shop
– Destructible objects in Herta Space Station
3Coming SoonTBAThis appraisal will unlock on the third day
4Coming SoonTBAThis appraisal will unlock on the fourth day
5Coming SoonTBAThis appraisal will unlock on the fifth day
6Coming SoonTBAThis appraisal will unlock on the sixth day
7Coming SoonTBAThis appraisal will unlock on the seventh day

HSR Holy City Appraisals Event Rewards (By Day)

DayTreasure NameStellar JadesCharacter MaterialsSpecial ItemsCredits
1Dolium of the Holy City of Fate (Souvenir)Stellar Jades
70		Traveler's Guide hsr
3× Traveler’s Guide		Golden Honeycake hsr
1× Golden Honeycake		Credits hsr
40,000
2Gold-Glazed Shallow Bowl with Mythical CreaturesStellar Jades
70		Traveler's Guide hsr
3× Traveler’s Guide		Kremnos Shield hsr
1× Kremnos Shield		Credits hsr
40,000
3Coming SoonTBATBATBATBA
4Coming SoonTBATBATBATBA
5Coming SoonTBATBATBATBA
6Coming SoonTBATBATBATBA
7Coming SoonTBATBATBATBA

Total Holy City Appraisals Event Rewards

Based on the first two days, we can expect the total event rewards to include approximately:

  • 490 Stellar Jades (70 per day)
  • 21 Traveler’s Guides (3 per day)
  • 7 special consumable items (1 per day)
  • 280,000 Credits (40,000 per day)

Remember that this is a limited-time event, so be sure to complete all appraisals before the event period ends to claim all rewards.

This guide will be updated daily as new treasures become available in the Holy City Appraisals event.

