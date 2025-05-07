Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream: Date, Time, and What to Expect

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream titled “The Fall at Dawn’s Rise” will take place on May 9, 2025, at 7:30 AM Eastern Time on the game’s official YouTube. During the stream, HoYoverse will reveal two new characters – Hyacine (5-star Wind, Path of Remembrance) and Cipher (5-star Quantum, Path of Nihility) – alongside possible reruns for The Herta and Aglaea.

The livestream will also showcase new Trailblaze Missions continuing the Amphoreus storyline, upcoming events including a rumored free 4-star character selector, and provide redeem codes.

Honkai Star Rail 3.3 Livestream Time

Here’s when the livestream will be available in different regions:

Time Zone Date and Time North America (UTC-5) May 9, 2025 at 6:30 AM Pacific Time (PT) May 9, 2025 at 4:30 AM Eastern Time (ET) May 9, 2025 at 7:30 AM British Summer Time (BST) May 9, 2025 at 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) May 9, 2025 at 1:30 PM India Standard Time (IST) May 9, 2025 at 5:00 PM Asia (UTC+8) May 9, 2025 at 7:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) May 9, 2025 at 8:30 PM Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) May 9, 2025 at 9:30 PM

What to Expect from HSR 3.3?

New Characters : Version 3.3 will introduce two new playable characters . Hyacine is a 5-star characte r following the Path of Remembrance, while Cipher is a 5-star Quantum character on the Path of Nihility.

: Version 3.3 will introduce . r following the Path of Remembrance, while on the Path of Nihility. Expected Banner Schedule : Hyacine is expected to debut in Phase 1 alongside a rerun banner for The Herta, while Phase 2 should feature Cipher’s debut with an Aglaea rerun. The livestream will confirm the official banner lineup.

: Hyacine is expected to debut in Phase 1 alongside a rerun banner for The Herta, while Phase 2 should feature Cipher’s debut with an Aglaea rerun. The livestream will confirm the official banner lineup. Story and Events : HoYoverse previously confirmed that players would receive new Trailblaze Missions with every update until Version 3.7. Version 3.3 will continue to develop the Amphoreus storyline, with rumors suggesting a new boss fight may be introduced.

: HoYoverse previously confirmed that players would receive new Trailblaze Missions with every update until Version 3.7. Version 3.3 will continue to develop the Amphoreus storyline, with rumors suggesting a new boss fight may be introduced. Livestream Codes: During the livestream, HoYoverse will share three redeem codes worth a total of 300 Stellar Jade. These codes typically expire within a day or two, so be sure to redeem them quickly.

The Honkai Star Rail 3.3 livestream is just a few days away and promises to reveal exciting new content. With two new characters, continuing story quests in Amphoreus, potential character reruns, and free Stellar Jade from redemption codes, there’s plenty to look forward to.