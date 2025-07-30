Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream: Date, Countdown Timer, and Expected Announcements

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 livestream will air worldwide on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). It will showcase the new characters and Light Cones coming in the next patch, along with providing you with a preview of the latest events and quests. Moreover, the developer will also release three exclusive HSR redeem codes during the telecast, offering Stellar Jades and some other free resources. Here are more details around the release date, countdown timer, and what to expect from the HSR 3.5 livestream.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream Date, Time, and Countdown for All Regions

#HonkaiStarRail Version 3.5 "Before Their Deaths" Special Program

🕙2025/08/02(Sat) 19:30 (UTC+8)



The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Special Program livestream, titled “Before Their Deaths,” will be telecast on August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM (UTC+8). You can watch the premiere on the title’s official YouTube and Twitch channels, which will showcase the new characters, Hysilens and Cerydra, and their Light Cones, along with other details about the patch.

Here is a countdown displaying the time remaining for the premiere of the 3.5 livestream:

Additionally, here are the livestream’s local timings for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 2, 2025, at 4:30 AM

August 2, 2025, at 4:30 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AM

August 2, 2025, at 5:30 AM Central Daylight Time (CDT): August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AM

August 2, 2025, at 6:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 2, 2025, at 7:30 AM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): August 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM

August 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PM

August 2, 2025, at 1:30 PM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): August 2, 2025, at 2:30 PM

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): August 2, 2025, at 5 PM

August 2, 2025, at 5 PM China Standard Time (CST): August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM

August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM Philippine Standard Time (PHT): August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM

August 2, 2025, at 7:30 PM Japanese Standard Time (JST): August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PM

August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): August 2, 2025, at 8:30 PM

It is recommended to use the livestream codes as soon as possible, as they will expire soon after the livestream concludes.

What to Expect From the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Livestream

New Characters

The HSR 3.5 update is set to introduce Hysilens and Cerydra, based on drip marketing. Both of them are Chrysos Heirs from Amphoreus, who are likely to be powerful characters. Apart from them, the version 3.5 banner leaks indicate that Kafka and Silver Wolf may also come back on the rerun banners.

New Light Cones

As always, the version 3.5 livestream will also share details about the upcoming Light Cones for Hysilens and Cerydra. While the former’s LC is expected to be called ‘Why Does the Ocean Sing’, the latter’s LC may be named ‘Era Engraved By Golden Blood.’

New Map Expansion

The next patch will also introduce an Amphoreus map expansion to the game, which will be the setting of the upcoming story quests. It is likely that HoYoverse will showcase how the area looks in the livestream.

New Events

Similar to the previous livestreams, the 3.5 Special Program will also provide you with a preview of the upcoming events. The developer will share the gameplay mechanics of these events while also sharing insight into their possible rewards.