Honkai Star Rail: Aglaea Release Date, Leaked Kit, and More

Looking forward to the first Remembrance character in Honkai Star Rail? The upcoming 5-star Lightning wielder brings with her the mysteries of Amphoreus and an innovative servant-based combat system. Here’s everything you need to know about Aglaea in Honkai Star Rail including her leaked kit and release date.

Aglaea Character Background

Aglaea, the Dressmaster of Okhema, is your guide to Honkai Star Rail’s newest region. As one of Amphoreus’ Chrysos Heirs, she carries the Coreflame of “Romance” and helps Trailblazers navigate through unexplored territories. She’s the first-ever 5-star Remembrance Path character in the Amphoreus Trailblazing arc and uses Lightning-element abilities, making her a solid pick for both Support and Sub-DPS roles in your team compositions.

Aglaea Release Date In Honkai Star Rail

Aglaea’s banner is scheduled for the second phase of Honkai Star Rail Version 3.0 and will be running from February 4th to February 25th, 2025. The banner will follow standard 5-star rates, and players will have a 0.6% chance of getting her.

What We Know About Aglaea’s Leaked Kit

The early leaks suggest how Aglaea will play, and it looks like she’s bringing something new to the table with her servant-based abilities. Her basic attack can hit multiple enemies and improves when used with her servant. Her skill lets her summon a servant or even heal it if it’s already on the field.

Her Ultimate needs a lot of energy to use but makes her servant stronger when activated. Even though she’s on the new Remembrance path, players familiar with the game might find her playstyle similar to Destruction characters. From what we can figure out right now, it feels like she has decent damage but can also tank a bit.

Several key details about Aglaea still remain unknown, including her base stats, the exact mechanics of her servant system, and her trace abilities. We’re also waiting to learn about recommended Light Cones and team compositions that will best complement her unique playstyle.

If you’re planning to add Aglaea to your team, now is the time to start saving your Stellar Jades. As we get closer to Version 3.0, we’re likely to learn more about Aglaea’s capabilities and her role in the story of Amphoreus.