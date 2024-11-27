Honkai Star Rail: All Amphoreus Characters in Version 3.0 – 3.2

Are you ready to explore Amphoreus in Honkai Star Rail? The upcoming Version 3.0, launching on January 15th, 2025, is bringing a whole new world inspired by Greek mythology. Let’s break down everything we know about all eight new characters coming to Honkai Star Rail Version 3.0 and beyond.

All Confirmed Amphoreus Characters in Honkai Star Rail

Note that different Amphoreus characters will be revealed in different versions of the game via updates. Here’s a list:

Character Icon HSR Release Version Aglaea Version 3.0 (January 15th, 2025) Tribbie Version 3.1 Mydei Version 3.1 Castorice Version 3.2 Anaxa Version 3.2 Hyacine TBA Cipher TBA Phainon TBA

Amphoreus Characters in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.0

There will only be one Amphoreus character in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail:

Aglaea

Rarity 5-Star Path Remembrance Element Lightning Release Date HSR Version 3.0 (January 15th, 2025)

Version 3.0 kicks off with Aglaea, the Dressmaster of Okhema. She’s a 5-star Lightning character on the new Path of Remembrance and will lead you through the world of Amphoreus. Known as the “Goldweaver,” Aglaea has the special power to weave threads of destiny. You can check Aglaea’s leaked kit in our guide. You’ll be able to pull for her right at the start of Version 3.0, along with The Herta.

Amphoreus Characters in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.1

Excited for what comes after? Version 3.1 is set to bring two fascinating Amphoreus characters:

Tribbie

Rarity 5-Star Path Harmony Element Quantum Release Date Expected in Version 3.1

Tribbie, the Three-Faced Messenger, is a 5-star support character coming in Version 3.1. She focuses on boosting defense with strong buffs and has an intriguing backstory as a messenger who travels between worlds. Her Quantum element makes her versatile, making her a great addition to any team that needs better survivability.

Mydei

Rarity 5-Star Path Destruction Element Imaginary Release Date Expected in Version 3.1

Mydei, also known as The Undying, is a 5-star DPS character, also to be revealed in Version 3.1. He’s all about dealing huge damage at the cost of his health, making him a high-risk, high-reward choice for your roster. Following the Destruction Path and using the Imaginary element, Mydei’s playstyle is powerful but tricky, perfect if you enjoy a challenge and want a strong, aggressive character on your team.

Amphoreus Characters in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.2

Honkai Star Rail version 3.2 will introduce two Amphoreus characters, such as:

Castorice

Rarity 5-Star Path Remembrance Element Quantum Release Date Expected in Version 3.2

Castorice is a 5-star character coming in Version 3.2. She’s a scythe-wielder from the Remembrance Path, and based on the tweet posted by Honkai Star Rail’s official account, she has a connection to the River of Souls, and her abilities will be related to death. This will make her a mysterious and powerful addition to any team.

Anaxa

Rarity 5-Star Path Nihility Element Ice Release Date Expected in Version 3.2

Anaxa is a 5-star character who follows the Nihility Path and wields Ice abilities. As a scholar who challenges divine authority, Anaxa holds knowledge powerful enough to “disrespect the gods,” making him a character with a unique and rebellious background.

Several other characters have been revealed but don’t have confirmed release dates yet:

Hyacine

Hyacine is a priest with the power to “sever dawn from dusk.” She has a special ability to heal the sky and rebuild mystical realms, making her a powerful character with a unique role. Her release date is still to be announced.

Cipher

Cipher, also known as “The Fleet-Footed,” is a swift character who can manipulate time. Often called the “flying shadow,” Cipher is known for her speed and agility. Her release date is also to be announced.

Phainon

The Nameless King Phainon is a prophesied leader who will guide the heroes in Amphoreus. His striking appearance adds to his mysterious aura, making him an intriguing character for players to look forward to.

For now, there haven’t been any leaks about these three characters. However, we’ll keep an eye out and update you as soon as more information is available. If you’re aiming to add these Amphoreus characters to your roster, it’s a good idea to save your Stellar Jades now. Also, make sure to stay tuned for official announcements, as release dates and details may change!