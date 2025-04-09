Honkai Star Rail Anaxa Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps 

Anaxa is one of the most flexible characters in Honkai Star Rail since version 3.2. He’s a 5-star Wind character who follows the Erudition path and has a special playstyle that adds different weaknesses to enemies and hits them with strong Bounce attacks. You can use him as your main damage dealer or as support in Erudition teams. This simple guide covers everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Anaxa best build and how to use him well in the game.

Honkai Star Rail Anaxa Best Build Guide

Rarity 5-Star Element Wind Path Erudition Strengths • Applies all elemental weaknesses to enemies.

• Powerful Bounce attacks for AoE damage.

• Enhanced damage against debuffed targets.

• Versatile in both hypercarry and dual DPS teams. Weaknesses • High Energy requirement for Ultimate

• Somewhat dependent on teammates for maximum potential

• Requires careful positioning for optimal Bounce attacks.

Anaxa is great at adding elemental weaknesses to enemies using his Talent called “Tetrad Wisdom Reigns Thrice,” which adds random elemental weaknesses with each hit. His Ultimate applies all seven elemental weaknesses to every enemy for one turn, making him useful in many team setups. If an enemy has at least five different weaknesses, Anaxa deals 60% more damage to them and gets to use his Skill again for free.

Anaxa Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cones play an important role in boosting Anaxa’s damage and improving his ability to apply weaknesses to enemies. Here is the list of all his best Light Cones:

Light Cone Rarity Details Life Should Be Cast to Flames

5-Star • Anaxa gains 10 Energy at the start of his turn.

• If an enemy has a weakness added by him, he deals 60–100% more damage to it.

• His attacks also lower the enemy’s DEF by 12–24% for 2 turns. Into the Unreachable Veil

5-Star • Boosts CRIT Rate by 12–20%.

• After using his Ultimate, Anaxa’s Skill and Ultimate deal 60–100% more damage for 3 turns.

• Also gives back 1 Skill Point if the Ultimate used 140+ Energy. The Great Cosmic Enterprise

4-Star • Increases ATK by 8–16%.

• Boosts damage by 4–8% for each different weakness an enemy has (up to 7 types). The Day The Cosmos Fell

4-Star • Increases ATK by 16–24%.

• If at least 2 enemies hit have matching weaknesses, boosts CRIT DMG by 20–40% for 2 turns. Passkey

3-Star • Regains 8 Energy after using Skill

• Helping Anaxa charge his high-cost Ultimate faster.

Anaxa’s signature Light Cone, “Life Should Be Cast to Flames,” gives the biggest boost to his playstyle. It helps him regenerate Energy and lowers enemy DEF. Most importantly, it greatly increases his damage against enemies with weaknesses, which is something Anaxa can apply with ease.

Anaxa Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Anaxa benefits from several Relic sets depending on whether you want to focus on his damage output, Ultimate cycling, or support capabilities.

Relic Set Rarity Details Scholar Lost in Erudition (4-piece)

5-Star • Increases CRIT Rate by 8%.

• Increases Skill and Ultimate damage by 20%, with an additional 25% Skill damage bonus after using Ultimate. Eagle of Twilight Line (4-piece)



5-Star • Increases Wind DMG by 10%.

• Advances Anaxa’s action by 25% after using Ultimate.

• Excellent for Ultimate cycling. Pioneer Diver of Dead Waters (4-piece)

5-Star • Increases Effect Hit Rate by 10%.

• Increases damage taken by enemies.

• Boosts Anaxa’s CRIT DMG based on debuffs.

• Great synergy with his weakness application. Genius of Brilliant Stars (4-piece)

5-Star • Ignores 10% DEF when dealing damage.

• Adds 10% DEF ignore against enemies with Quantum weakness (which Anaxa can apply).

Main Stats Priority:

Body: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG Feet: SPD or ATK% for pure damage

Sub Stats Priority:

Speed CRIT Rate/DMG ATK% Flat ATK

Anaxa Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments can also help improve Anaxa’s power by increasing his critical stats and boosting his synergy with the team.

Planar Ornament Rarity Details Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm

5-Star • Increases ATK by 12%.

• When entering battle with at least one teammate following the same Path (Erudition), increases CRIT Rate by 12%.

• Best option for dual Erudition DPS teams. Rutilant Arena

5-Star • Increases CRIT Rate by 8%.

• When CRIT Rate reaches 70% or higher, it increases Basic ATK and Skill damage by 20%. Firmament Frontline Glamoth

5-Star • Increases ATK by 12%.

• When speed reaches specific amount, it increases damage.

Main Stat Priority:

Planar Sphere: Wind DMG% or ATK%

Wind DMG% or ATK% Link Rope: ATK%

Anaxa Best Team Compositions

Here is the list of the best team compositions for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail 3.2:

Dual Erudition DPS Team

Dual Erudition DPS Team for Anaxa

Anaxa

The Herta

Tribbie

Gallagher

This team makes the most of Anaxa’s support for other Erudition characters while still letting him deal strong damage. The Herta gains more Energy thanks to Anaxa’s extra actions, and Anaxa helps cover single-target fights with his Bounce attacks. Tribbie boosts the team’s overall damage, while a healer like Gallagher keeps everyone alive.

Hypercarry Team

Hypercarry Team for Anaxa

Anaxa

Jade

Sunday

Huohuo

In this team, Anaxa is the main damage dealer. Jade boosts his Wind DMG and Break Effect, while a support like Sunday speeds up his turns so he can use abilities more often. Huohuo handles healing and gives Energy, helping with Anaxa’s high Energy needs.

Support for Physical DPS Team

Support for Physical DPS Team for Anaxa

Anaxa

Argenti

Tribbie

Huohuo

Anaxa pairs well with physical DPS units like Argenti by applying weaknesses that allow Argenti to break for more damage. For support, you can use Tribbie to boost overall damage. Other than Tribbie, you can also fill the slot with Tingyun or Sunday.

We hope that with this guide, you can unlock Anaxa’s full potential as a flexible Wind Erudition character. His rare ability to apply all elemental weaknesses makes him a very strong asset for any team in Honkai Star Rail. You can use him as a main DPS or even a support for Erudition units. Anaxa stands out for his versatility and impact in the current meta.