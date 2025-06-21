Honkai Star Rail Announces Buffs for Silver Wolf, Kafka, and Others

During the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 livestream, HoYoverse announced that four playable characters from the game will be receiving buffs in the upcoming version 3.4. The developer revealed that Silver Wolf, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu’s kits will undergo adjustments to enhance their gameplay and increase their strength. Furthermore, you will be able to toggle these enhancements on or off depending on your preferences. Read on to learn more about all the character changes coming in Honkai Star Rail version 3.4.

All Honkai Star Rail 3.4 Character Buffs

Here are all he changes affecting Silver Wolf, Kafka, Blade, and Jingliu in HSR 3.4:

Silver Wolf

Rarity Combat Type Combat Path 5-star Quantum Path of Nihility

1. Multi-target Ultimate

After the HSR 3.4 enhancements take effect, Silver Wolf’s Ultimate will deal AoE damage to multiple enemies instead of being a single-target effect. Furthermore, the 45% DEF decrease offered by this ability will also extend to multiple enemies.

2. Skill Type Prioritization Changes

Silver Wolf’s Skill is also getting an adjustment. While previously it randomly applied Weakness onto an enemy from the type of an on-field character, it will now prioritize the Type of the first character in your lineup.

3. Increased Energy Regeneration

At the start of the battle and the beginning of each turn, Silver Wolf will now regenerate Energy for herself. This will assist in recharging her Ultimate quicker, so you can reduce the DEF of enemies faster.

Kafka

Rarity Combat Type Combat Path 5-star Lightning Path of Nihility

1. Increased Skill DoT

The DoT (Damage over time) effect applied by Kafka’s Skill in Honkai Star Rail will increase once the version 3.4 buffs are applied. Moreover, this effect will now apply to all enemies instead of just the main target.

2. Follow-up Attack Changes

With the new character buffs active, Kafka will launch a Follow-up Attack whenever a party member performs any type of attack. Previously, this triggered only after using Basic Attacks.

3. Thorns Ability Rework

Kafka’s Thorns Bonus Ability buff will allow her to trigger extra DoT on enemies with Follow-up Attacks. Furthermore, by using her Ultimate ability, you will be able to reset the number of times she can trigger Follow-up Attacks.

Blade

Rarity Combat Type Combat Path 5-star Wind Path of Destruction

1. Ability Scaling Changes

Under the effects of the new enhancements, instead of some abilities relying on the ATK stat, all of Blade’s abilities will scale off his maximum HP.

2. Hellscape State Buffs

Blade’s Hellscape State will increase his Aggro even more, allowing him to be targeted by incoming attacks more often. This will allow him to perform Follow-up Attacks more often.

3. Increased Energy Regeneration

With the new buffs, Blade will be able to regenerate his Energy after performing Follow-up Attacks. This can be quite helpful to use his Burst more often.

Jingliu

Rarity Combat Type Combat Path 5-star Ice Path of Destruction

1. Ability Scaling Changes

Similar to Blade, now Jingliu’s abilities will also scale off her maximum HP instead of the ATK stat.

2. Added Buffs When Allies Lose HP

Jingliu will now be able to gain Syzygy stacks, which are essential for her Spectral Transmigration state, and Crit DMG whenever her party members’ HP depletes.

3. Extra Syzygy Stacks

Upon entering the Spectral Transmigration state, Jingliu will now gain an additional stack of Syzygy. Moreover, the number of Syzygy stacks she can have will be increased by one during this state, thus increasing the state’s duration and increasing her dealt damage.

How to Turn On/Off Honkai Star Rail Character Buffs

HoYoverse has announced that the aforementioned character buffs aren’t permanent and can be applied or removed from the characters according to individual preference. Starting from HSR version 3.4, you receive an Enhanced mode option on the character menu that can be used to toggle on or off the new buffs.

