Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Castorice quickly became one of the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail after her release in version 3.2. She’s a 5-star Quantum unit on the Path of Remembrance, known for using her memosprite Netherwing, smart HP usage, and powerful AoE attacks. This simple guide covers everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Castorice best build and how to use her well in your teams.

Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build Guide

Rarity 5-Star Element Quantum Path Remembrance Strengths • Powerful AoE damage.

• Applies strong debuffs via Netherwing.

• Unique HP management mechanics that strengthen her attacks.

• Impressive scaling with max HP.

• Provides team-wide safety net with her Unique ability. Weaknesses • Requires careful HP management.

• Needs dedicated healers to maintain team health.

• Limited Light Cone options on the Remembrance path.

Castorice is a character who fights using her memosprite, Netherwing. She does strong Quantum damage to weaken her enemies. To use her skills, she takes a bit of HP from her teammates. This skill helps her charge up her Ultimate faster. Meaning, her attacks get stronger the more HP she has, so she can take hits and still do a lot of damage. She works well as both a support and a damage dealer in the game.

Castorice Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cones are important for making Castorice hit harder. Since there aren’t many good choices for her Remembrance path, her own Light Cone is much better than the others.

Light Cone Rarity Details Make Farewells More Beautiful

5-Star • Boost Max HP by 30-60%.

• When Castorice or Netherwing loses HP, they ignore the enemy DEF for 2 turns.

• If Netherwing disappears, Castorice acts faster. Sweat Now, Cry Less

4-Star • Increases CRIT DMG by 12–24%.

• When Netherwing helps allies, it boosts team damage for 3 turns.

• Better with higher levels. Flames Afar

4-Star • Good free option.

• Has decent HP that helps boost Castorice’s damage.

Her signature Light Cone is the best for her. It gives a big HP boost, lets her ignore enemy DEF, and helps her take turns faster.

Castorice Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

For Relics, Castorice benefits most from sets that boost her Quantum damage and critical stats while capitalizing on her HP scaling:

Relic Set Rarity Details Poet of Mourning Collapse (4-piece)

5-Star • Adds 10% Quantum DMG.

• Lowers speed a bit, but gives 32% CRIT Rate if speed is under 95. Longevous Disciple (4-piece)

5-Star • Adds Max HP by 12%.

• When she loses HP, she gets 24% more CRIT Rate for 2 turns. Genius of Brilliant Stars (4-piece)

5-Star • Adds 10% Quantum DMG.

• After using her Ultimate, ignores 20% of enemy DEF for 3 turns.

• This does not help Netherwing.

Main Stats Priority:

Body: CRIT DMG

CRIT DMG Feet: HP%

Sub Stats Priority:

CRIT Rate (until reaching 80-100%) CRIT DMG HP% Flat HP

Castorice Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments further enhance Castorice’s damage potential by boosting her critical stats and HP scaling:

Planar Ornament Rarity Details Bone Collection’s Serene Demense

5-Star • Adds 12% HP.

• If HP is 5000 or more, it gives 28% CRIT DMG to both Castorice and Netherwing. The Wondrous BananAmusement Park

5-Star • Boosts 16% Break Effect.

• While Netherwing is out, it gives 20% CRIT DMG. Fleet of the Ageless

5-Star • Adds 12% HP and 6% Speed. Inert Salsotto

5-Star • Adds 10% Effect Hit Rate and lets her ignore 10% enemy DEF.

Main Stat Priority:

Planar Sphere: HP% (best) or Quantum DMG%

HP% (best) or Quantum DMG% Link Rope: HP%

Castorice Best Team Compositions

Castorice works exceptionally well in several team compositions, with her most effective teams focusing on either hypercarry strategies or dual-DPS setups.

Premium Hypercarry Team

Premium Hypercarry Team for Castorice

Castorice

Tribbie

Sunday

Luocha

This team is built to boost Castorice’s damage as much as possible. Tribbie lowers the enemy’s resistance and makes them take more damage. Sunday increases CRIT DMG and helps both Castorice and Netherwing take turns faster. Luocha offers stronger healing support if more protection is needed.

F2P Friendly Team

F2P Friendly Team for Castorice

Castorice

Remembrance Trailblazer

Pela

Lynx

This team is easier to build since they are F2P, but still strong. Remembrance Trailblazer boosts CRIT DMG, adds True DMG, and helps Castorice take more turns. Pela can lower enemy DEF, while Lynx heals and boosts HP, which works well with Castorice’s HP scaling.

Dual-DPS Team

Dual DPS Team for Castorice

Castorice

Mydei

Tribbie

Gallagher

This team pairs Castorice with another DPS who also uses HP to deal damage. Mydei benefits from low HP and can deal high damage. It’s a flexible setup with strong offense and good survival.

Hopefully, with this Castorice best build guide, you can make her a strong Quantum DPS. Her HP-based skills and powerful memosprite attacks help her deal high damage, making her great for tough battles in Honkai Star Rail.