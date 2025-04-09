Home » Gaming » Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Castorice quickly became one of the strongest characters in Honkai Star Rail after her release in version 3.2. She’s a 5-star Quantum unit on the Path of Remembrance, known for using her memosprite Netherwing, smart HP usage, and powerful AoE attacks. This simple guide covers everything you need to know about Honkai Star Rail Castorice best build and how to use her well in your teams.

Honkai Star Rail Castorice's Best Build Guide

Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build Guide

Rarity5-Star
ElementQuantum
PathRemembrance
Strengths• Powerful AoE damage.
• Applies strong debuffs via Netherwing.
• Unique HP management mechanics that strengthen her attacks.
• Impressive scaling with max HP.
• Provides team-wide safety net with her Unique ability.
Weaknesses• Requires careful HP management.
• Needs dedicated healers to maintain team health.
• Limited Light Cone options on the Remembrance path.
Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build

Castorice is a character who fights using her memosprite, Netherwing. She does strong Quantum damage to weaken her enemies. To use her skills, she takes a bit of HP from her teammates. This skill helps her charge up her Ultimate faster. Meaning, her attacks get stronger the more HP she has, so she can take hits and still do a lot of damage. She works well as both a support and a damage dealer in the game.

Also Read:

Castorice Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

Light Cones are important for making Castorice hit harder. Since there aren’t many good choices for her Remembrance path, her own Light Cone is much better than the others.

Light ConeRarityDetails
Make Farewells More BeautifulHonkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build
5-Star		• Boost Max HP by 30-60%.
• When Castorice or Netherwing loses HP, they ignore the enemy DEF for 2 turns.
• If Netherwing disappears, Castorice acts faster.
Sweat Now, Cry LessHSR Sweat Now Cry Less
4-Star		• Increases CRIT DMG by 12–24%.
• When Netherwing helps allies, it boosts team damage for 3 turns.
• Better with higher levels.
Flames AfarHSR Flames Afar
4-Star		• Good free option.
• Has decent HP that helps boost Castorice’s damage.

Her signature Light Cone is the best for her. It gives a big HP boost, lets her ignore enemy DEF, and helps her take turns faster.

Castorice Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

For Relics, Castorice benefits most from sets that boost her Quantum damage and critical stats while capitalizing on her HP scaling:

Relic SetRarityDetails
Poet of Mourning Collapse (4-piece)HSR Poet of Morning Collapse
5-Star		• Adds 10% Quantum DMG.
• Lowers speed a bit, but gives 32% CRIT Rate if speed is under 95.
Longevous Disciple (4-piece)Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build
5-Star		• Adds Max HP by 12%.
• When she loses HP, she gets 24% more CRIT Rate for 2 turns.
Genius of Brilliant Stars (4-piece)HSR Genius of Brilliant Stars
5-Star		• Adds 10% Quantum DMG.
• After using her Ultimate, ignores 20% of enemy DEF for 3 turns.
• This does not help Netherwing.

Main Stats Priority:

  • Body: CRIT DMG
  • Feet: HP%

Sub Stats Priority:

  1. CRIT Rate (until reaching 80-100%)
  2. CRIT DMG
  3. HP%
  4. Flat HP

Castorice Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments further enhance Castorice’s damage potential by boosting her critical stats and HP scaling:

Planar OrnamentRarityDetails
Bone Collection’s Serene DemenseHSR Bone Collection's Serene Demense
5-Star		• Adds 12% HP.
• If HP is 5000 or more, it gives 28% CRIT DMG to both Castorice and Netherwing.
The Wondrous BananAmusement ParkHSR The Wondrous BananAmusement Park
5-Star		• Boosts 16% Break Effect.
• While Netherwing is out, it gives 20% CRIT DMG.
Fleet of the AgelessHSR Fleet of the Ageless
5-Star		• Adds 12% HP and 6% Speed.
Inert SalsottoHSR Inert Salsotto
5-Star		• Adds 10% Effect Hit Rate and lets her ignore 10% enemy DEF.

Main Stat Priority:

  • Planar Sphere: HP% (best) or Quantum DMG%
  • Link Rope: HP%

Castorice Best Team Compositions

Castorice works exceptionally well in several team compositions, with her most effective teams focusing on either hypercarry strategies or dual-DPS setups.

Premium Hypercarry Team

Premium Hypercarry Team for Castorice
Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build
Castorice		HSR Tribbie
Tribbie		HSR Sunday
Sunday		HSR Luocha
Luocha

This team is built to boost Castorice’s damage as much as possible. Tribbie lowers the enemy’s resistance and makes them take more damage. Sunday increases CRIT DMG and helps both Castorice and Netherwing take turns faster. Luocha offers stronger healing support if more protection is needed.

F2P Friendly Team

F2P Friendly Team for Castorice
Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build
Castorice		HSR Remembrance Trailblazer
Remembrance Trailblazer		HSR Pela
Pela		Lynx Honkai Star Rail
Lynx

This team is easier to build since they are F2P, but still strong. Remembrance Trailblazer boosts CRIT DMG, adds True DMG, and helps Castorice take more turns. Pela can lower enemy DEF, while Lynx heals and boosts HP, which works well with Castorice’s HP scaling.

Dual-DPS Team

Dual DPS Team for Castorice
Honkai Star Rail Castorice Best Build
Castorice		HSR Mydei
Mydei		HSR Tribbie
Tribbie		Gallagher HSR
Gallagher

This team pairs Castorice with another DPS who also uses HP to deal damage. Mydei benefits from low HP and can deal high damage. It’s a flexible setup with strong offense and good survival.

Hopefully, with this Castorice best build guide, you can make her a strong Quantum DPS. Her HP-based skills and powerful memosprite attacks help her deal high damage, making her great for tough battles in Honkai Star Rail.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

The Great Cosmic Enterprise in HSR 3.2: Stats and Materials

Roblox Anime Kingdom Simulator Codes (April 2025)

Make Farewells More Beautiful Light Cone in HSR 3.2: Stats...

Life Should Be Cast to Flames in HSR 3.2: Stats...

Fortnite x Adventure Time: Release Date, Skins, and Price

Fortnite Ballistic v34.30: Test Grounds Update Details

When is Ultron Coming Out in Marvel Rivals? Possible Release...

Today’s NYT Strands #402 Hints, Answers – April 9, 2025

Today’s NYT Connections #668 Hints, Answers – April 9, 2025

Fortnite Error 1, 0, 91, and 93 Fixes: Solution for...