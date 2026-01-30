Honkai Star Rail Characters Are Coming to Fortnite – Here’s When

Epic Games just dropped a surprise announcement that has both Fortnite and Honkai Star Rail fans going wild. The two games are teaming up for an official crossover. This is HoYoverse’s first time working with another game studio, so it’s a pretty big deal. When is it coming, and who is going to be in the collaboration? Let’s check them out!

What We Know About Fortnite x Honkai Star Rail Collab

On January 30th, 2026, the Epic Games Store posted a teaser image on their X account showing two swords stuck in the ground. The caption said “Who’s trailblazing their way to Fortnite?” and that word “trailblazing” is a direct reference to Honkai Star Rail’s story.

If you play Honkai Star Rail, you’ll recognize those swords right away. In the game, each 5-star character has their own unique weapon that’s part of their story, so these swords are basically dead giveaways. Nobody saw this coming, though. Not even the dataminers who usually find this stuff early. Epic Games kept this collaboration completely secret until the official announcement, which is pretty cool.

Which Honkai Star Rail Characters Are Coming to Fortnite?

Based on the teaser image, it looks like Kafka and Blade will be the characters featured in this collaboration. The weapons shown in the teaser perfectly match these two characters. Blade uses a broken, cracked sword that represents his cursed immortality and pain. Kafka wields a refined red blade. The image definitely hints that two characters are joining the battle royale.

Both Kafka and Blade are fan-favorite characters from the Stellaron Hunters faction in Honkai Star Rail. They’re both really popular in the community, which makes them perfect choices for a Fortnite crossover.

What Content Might Be Included?

We don’t have all the details yet, but based on how Fortnite usually handles collaborations, here’s what you can probably expect:

Character Skins : You’ll likely be able to buy Kafka and Blade skins to use in matches. These skins usually come with different styles or color variations, and maybe their LEGO variants, too.

: You’ll likely be able to buy Kafka and Blade skins to use in matches. These skins usually come with different styles or color variations, and maybe their LEGO variants, too. Weapons : The collaboration might include pickaxes based on their signature swords. You might also get other weapon wraps or effects.

: The collaboration might include pickaxes based on their signature swords. You might also get other weapon wraps or effects. Cosmetics : Back blings, emotes, and gliders themed around Honkai Star Rail could be part of the bundle. Maybe even a loading screen featuring the characters.

: Back blings, emotes, and gliders themed around Honkai Star Rail could be part of the bundle. Maybe even a loading screen featuring the characters. Bundles: Fortnite often sells collaboration items in bundles with a discount compared to buying everything separately.

It’s worth noting that we might not get skins at all – the collaboration could just be cosmetic items like pickaxes and emotes. We should wait for the official announcement before getting too hyped about specific content.

Epic Games hasn’t announced an official release date yet. However, looking at past Fortnite collaborations, they usually drop pretty quickly after the initial teaser. We’re probably looking at a release within the next 1-2 weeks, so around early February. Some sources suggest the collaboration might launch alongside Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 in March 2026, but that seems a bit far away considering Epic is already teasing it.

The Honkai Star Rail 4.0 livestream is coming up soon, and we might get more information about the Fortnite collaboration during that event. Keep an eye on both games’ official social media accounts for updates.