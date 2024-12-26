Home » News » Honkai Star Rail Fugue Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comp

Fugue is a 5-star Fire character following the Nihility path, but don’t let that path fool you. She’s actually more of a support unit specializing in Break Effect teams. Her gameplay focuses on enabling Break damage teams by providing Super Break damage and reducing enemy defenses. Here’s our Honkai Star Rail Fugue best build, including her best light cones, relics, and team compositions.

Before we get into Fugue’s best build, let’s first look at the key features that define her role in the game:

Rarity5-Star
ElementFire
PathNihility
StrengthShe is great at helping teams that focus on breaking through enemy defenses. She boosts the damage done during Breaks and lowers enemies’ defenses.
WeaknessShe only works well in Break-focused teams, so she’s not as useful in other types of teams and needs a specific team composition to be at her best.
Best Build for Fugue in Honkai Star Rail

Fugue’s strengths lie in supporting Break Effect teams. To perform at her best, she needs 220% Break Effect, 67% Effect Hit Rate for reliable debuffs, and at least 145 Speed to be as effective as possible.

Fugue Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

When building Fugue, picking the right Light Cone is key to boosting her support role in Break teams. She needs certain stats to work well, so the Light Cone you choose will help her reach those goals. Here are some options to pick:

Light ConesRarityDetails
Long Road Leads HomeLong Road Leads Home HSR
5-Star		– Best Light Cones for Fugue
– Provides 60% Break Effect
– Increases Break damage taken by enemies
– Perfect synergy with her kit
Solitary HealingSolitary Healing HSR
5-Star		– Free-to-play option
– Available from Herta’s Store
– Provides Break Effect boost
– Works as a good stat stick
Resolution Shines As Pearls of SweatResolution Shines As Pearls of Sweat HSR
4-Star		– Best 4-star option for Fugue
– Helps with DEF reductio
– Easy to obtain and max out
Before the Tutorial Mission StartsBefore the Tutorial Mission Starts HSR
4-Star		– Free-to-pay alternative
– Provides Effect Hit Rate
– Helps with energy regeneration

Fugue Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Choosing the right Relics for Fugue means focusing on increasing her Break Effect and making sure her debuffs work. The right Relics will help you give her enough Speed to act at the right time.

RelicDetails
Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge HSR
Iron Cavalry Against the Scourge		– The 2-piece gives a 6% Break Effect
– Ignores enemy DEF when dealing Break damage at 150%+ Break Effect
– Best option for maximizing Break damage
Thief of Shooting Meteor HSR
Thief of Shooting Meteor		– 4-piece is a good alternative option
– Provides energy regeneration
– Good for Ultimate uptime

Main Stats Priority

  • Head: HP
  • Hands: ATK
  • Body: Effect Hit Rate
  • Feet: Speed

Sub-stats Priority

  1. Break Effect
  2. Effect Hit Rate
  3. Speed
  4. HP% or DEF%

Fugue Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

When choosing Planar Ornaments for Fugue, the goal is to boost her Break Effect while making sure she has enough Speed. Let’s take a look at the best options for her:

Planar OrnamentDetails
Talia Kingdom of Banditry HSR
Talia: Kingdom of Banditry		– Best overall choice
– Provides 16% Break Effect
– Additional 20% Break Effect at 145+ Speed
Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern HSR
Forge of the Kalpagni Lantern		– Great against Fire-weak enemies
– Provides Speed and Break Effect
– More situational than Talia

Fugue Best Team Compositions

These options show how to build both powerful and accessible teams around Fugue’s support abilities. Check them out:

Premium Break Team

Premium Break Team for Fugue
Fugue Honkai Star Rail
Fugue		Firefly Honkai Star Rail
Firefly		Ruan Mei HSR
Ruan Mei		Lingsha HSR
Lingsha

A great team for Fugue focuses on maximizing Break damage while ensuring strong healing and survival. This team composition works perfectly in sync, boosting Break damage and keeping your team alive with healing.

F2P Break Team

F2P Break Team for Fugue
Fugue Honkai Star Rail
Fugue		Xueyi HSR
Xueyi		Harmony Trailblazer HSR
Harmony Trailblazer		Gallagher HSR
Gallagher

This team is easy to build, free, and offers strong Break damage, along with solid healing and support. While more accessible, it still delivers a good balance of offense and defense, making it a reliable choice for players on a budget.

Alternative Team

Alternative Team for Fugue
Fugue Honkai Star Rail
Fugue		Bronya HSR
Bronya		Boothil HSR
Boothill		Gallagher HSR
Gallagher

Last but not least, an alternative team for Fugue. This team focuses on strong single-target damage while making good use of the Break Effect. It also provides reliable healing and buffs, giving you a balance for both offense and support.

Fugue is a key support character for Break-focused teams because she boosts Break damage and adds extra Toughness bars to enemies. Make sure her Speed is high enough to act at the right time, and you’ll have strong support for any break-damage team in the game. Good luck in building her.

