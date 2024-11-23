Honkai Star Rail Fugue Guide: Kit, Eidolons, and Materials

Fugue (Tingyun’s new form) is arriving in Honkai Star Rail 2.7 as a powerful 5-star Fire character following the Path of Nihility. This guide covers everything you need to know about Fugue’s kit, eidolons, materials, and signature light cone to help you prepare for her release on December 25th, 2024.

Fugue Overview and Base Stats

Fugue specializes in Break support while providing significant team utility through Defense reduction and Break Effect buffs. Her unique ability is to create a second “toughness bar” through her Talent. This ability makes her an invaluable addition to Break-focused teams.

Base Stats Value HP 1125 Attack 582 Defense 558 Speed 102 Max Energy 130 Path Nihility Element Fire

Fugue Complete Kit Breakdown

Basic Attack – Radiant Streak: The basic attack deals Fire damage equal to 100% of her ATK to a single enemy.

The basic attack deals Fire damage equal to 100% of her ATK to a single enemy. Enhanced Basic Attack – Fiery Caress: This enhanced version of Basic attack deals 100% of Fugue’s ATK as Fire damage to the main target, and also spreads 50% of that damage to adjacent enemies.

This enhanced version of Basic attack deals 100% of Fugue’s ATK as Fire damage to the main target, and also spreads 50% of that damage to adjacent enemies. Skill – Virtue Beckons Bliss: Grants “Foxian Prayer” to one ally for three turns, marking them with the Torrid Scorch state. This blessing increases their Break Effect and allows them to deal Toughness Reduction regardless of enemy weakness types. This skill is particularly powerful because whenever the blessed ally attacks, Fugue automatically reduces the target’s Defense for two turns.

Grants “Foxian Prayer” to one ally for three turns, marking them with the Torrid Scorch state. This blessing increases their Break Effect and allows them to deal Toughness Reduction regardless of enemy weakness types. This skill is particularly powerful because whenever the blessed ally attacks, Fugue automatically reduces the target’s Defense for two turns. Ultimate – Solar Splendor Shines Upon All: In her ultimate, Fugue deals an AoE attack on all enemies. If this attack breaks enemies, they’ll be afflicted with the Fire Weakness break effect.

In her ultimate, Fugue deals an AoE attack on all enemies. If this attack breaks enemies, they’ll be afflicted with the Fire Weakness break effect. Talent – Fortune Follows Where Virtue Spreads: While Fugue’s on the field, all enemies gain an additional layer called ‘Cloudflame Luster’ equal to 40% of their maximum Toughness. This essentially creates a second break bar – once an enemy’s initial Toughness is depleted, players can work on breaking the Cloudflame Luster for additional Break damage.

While Fugue’s on the field, all enemies gain an additional layer called ‘Cloudflame Luster’ equal to 40% of their maximum Toughness. This essentially creates a second break bar – once an enemy’s initial Toughness is depleted, players can work on breaking the Cloudflame Luster for additional Break damage. Technique – Percipient Shine: Fugue’s technique proves incredibly useful both in and out of combat. It inflicts a Daze status on enemies within its area of effect for 10 seconds, preventing them from attacking your team. When entering battle through this technique, Fugue gains a 40% action advance and has a 100% base chance to apply her Defense reduction debuff to all enemies for two turns.

Fugue’s technique proves incredibly useful both in and out of combat. It inflicts a Daze status on enemies within its area of effect for 10 seconds, preventing them from attacking your team. When entering battle through this technique, Fugue gains a 40% action advance and has a 100% base chance to apply her Defense reduction debuff to all enemies for two turns. Traces : Trace 1 – Verdantia Renaissance: Delays broken enemy actions Trace 2 – Sylvan Enigma: +30% Break Effect and 1 Skill Point Trace 3 – Phecda Primordia: Provides stackable Break Effect team buffs

:

Honkai Star Rail Fugue Eidolons

Fugue’s Eidolons significantly enhance her Break support capabilities. Here’s a breakdown of each Eidolon’s effects:

E1 Earthbound I Was, Cloudward I Be: The first Eidolon greatly enhances Fugue’s support capabilities by increasing the Weakness Break Efficiency of allies with Foxian Prayer by 50%.

The first Eidolon greatly enhances Fugue’s support capabilities by increasing the Weakness Break Efficiency of allies with Foxian Prayer by 50%. E2 Beatitude Dawns for the Worthy: Fugue gains improved energy management and team utility. Whenever an enemy’s weakness is broken, she regenerates 3 Energy points. Additionally, after using her Ultimate, she advances the action of all allies by 24%.

Fugue gains improved energy management and team utility. Whenever an enemy’s weakness is broken, she regenerates 3 Energy points. Additionally, after using her Ultimate, she advances the action of all allies by 24%. E3 Verity Weaves Thoughts to Blade: Skill level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Basic Attack level increases by 1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Skill level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Basic Attack level increases by 1, up to a maximum of level 10. E4 Bereft of Form, Which Name to Bear: The fourth Eidolon increases Break Damage by 20% for allies blessed with Foxian Prayer.

The fourth Eidolon increases Break Damage by 20% for allies blessed with Foxian Prayer. E5 Colored Cloud Rains Fortune: Both Ultimate and Talent levels increase by 2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Both Ultimate and Talent levels increase by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. E6 Clairvoyance of Boom and Doom: Her final Eidolon improves her team support capabilities in two ways. First, it increases Fugue’s personal Weakness Break Efficiency by 50%. More importantly, while any ally has Foxian Prayer active, all team members receive its benefits, effectively turning her single-target buff into a team-wide buff.

Fugue Ascension Materials

Level Required Materials Cost 20 Immortal Scionette x5 4,000 30 Immortal Scionette x10 8,000 40 – Immortal Aeroblossom x6

– Searing Steel Blade x3 16,000 50 – Immortal Aeroblossom x9

– Searing Steel Blade x7 40,000 60 – Immortal Lumintwig x6

– Searing Steel Blade x20 80,000 70 – Immortal Lumintwig x9

– Searing Steel Blade x35 160,000

Fugue Signature Light Cone: Long Road Leads Home

HP 953 Attack 476 Defense 662

The Long Road leads Home Light Cone is a great fit for Fugue, because it helps enhance her Break support abilities by increasing Break Effect and inflicting “Charring” on broken enemies, which boosts Break damage taken. The effect stacks twice, further amplifying the damage. While designed for Fugue, it can also benefit other Break-focused characters thanks to its strong Break Effect boost and damage amplification.

Fugue is a powerful Break support character in Honkai Star Rail and will be a great addition to teams that are focused on Break mechanics. So if you want to pull her to your roster, you need to start farming her materials now to make the most of her when she releases Honkai Star Rail version 2.7!