Honkai Star Rail Hyacine Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Hyacine is a new 5-star Wind character in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3 who follows the Path of Remembrance. She focuses on fast healing by sacrificing her own HP and fights alongside her memosprite partner, Little Ica. If you’ve unlocked Hyacine or are thinking about using her, this guide will show you Honkai Star Rail Hyacine best build, including her best Light Cones, Relics, and team setups.

Honkai Star Rail Hyacine Best Build Guide

Rarity 5-star Element Wind Path Remembrance Role Healer / Sub-DPS Strengths • High-speed healing

• 100% CRIT Rate from Traces

• AoE damage capabilities

• Team flexibility

• Excellent with HP-scaling characters Weaknesses • Consumes more SP than she generates

• Requires speed investment

• Limited Light Cone options

• Lower healing than dedicated healers

Hyacine is a special healer who also deals good damage using her memosprite, Little Ica. She needs a lot of Speed to work well. Over 200 SPD helps her take more turns and keep healing the team. Her healing and damage both improve with higher SPD. Her Ultimate boosts everyone’s Max HP, and Little Ica heals teammates automatically whenever they take damage, even if it’s from their own skills. This makes Hyacine a strong support for HP-based teams.

Hyacine Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

As a Remembrance path character, her Light Cones options are somewhat limited, but there are several strong choices available:

Light Cone Rarity Details Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky

5-star • Best signature Light Cone.

• Increases SPD by 18–30%.

• Consumes allies’ HP when using a skill.

• Deals bonus damage based on HP consumed.

• Enemies take more damage when the memosprite uses its Skill. Memory’s Curtain Never Falls

5-star • Great F2P option from Herta Store.

• Increases SPD by 6–12%.

• Boosts all allies’ DMG by 8–16% for 3 turns after using Skill. Make Farewells More Beautiful

5-star • Increases HP for better healing.

• Advances action when memosprite disappears. Victory In a Blink

4-star • Best 4-star choice.

• Increases CRIT DMG for higher personal damage.

• Buffs allies’ DMG when using Skill.

Hyacine’s best Light Cone is her signature, Long May Rainbows Adorn the Sky, but Memory’s Curtain Never Falls from the Herta Store is also a strong pick and works well if you don’t have the signature. For free-to-play players, Victory In a Blink is a good 4-star option, though it’s not as powerful as the 5-star choices.

Hyacine Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Relics play a crucial role in maximizing Hyacine’s SPD and healing capabilities. Here are the best Relic set options:

Relic Set Rarity Details Warrior Goddess of Sun and Thunder (4-piece)

5-Star • Best-in-slot.

• Grants “Gentle Rain” after healing: +6% SPD & +15% CRIT DMG to allies. Messenger Traversing Hackerspace (2-piece)

5-Star • Strong alternative.

• Gives SPD boosts that stack.

• Easy to farm. Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal (2-piece and 4-piece)

5-Star • +6% SPD.

• Grants +18% CRIT DMG for 2 turns. Eagle of Twilight Line (4-piece)

5-Star • Moves turn forward after Ultimate.

• Helps Hyacine heal and summon more often. Hero of Triumphant Song (4-piece)

5-Star • Increases SPD and CRIT DMG for Little Ica.

• Enhances her sub-DPS role.

Main Stats Priority:

Body : Outgoing Healing Boost or HP%

: Outgoing Healing Boost or HP% Feet: SPD (essential)

Sub Stats Priority:

SPD HP% CRIT DMG Flat HP Effect RES

Getting over 200+ SPD is very important for Hyacine. Once she hits 200 SPD, her Tempestuous Halt ability will be activated. It boosts her Max HP by 20% and gives extra healing for every point of SPD above 200. To reach this, try to get at least two SPD sub-stats on each of her Relic pieces.

Hyacine Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments further enhance Hyacine’s SPD and healing capabilities:

Planar Ornament Rarity Details Giant Tree of Rapt Brooding

5-Star • Best-in-slot.

• +6% SPD.

• +12% Healing at 135 SPD.

• +20% Healing at 180 SPD. Broken Keel

5-Star • Boosts CRIT DMG for all allies.

• Works well with Hyacine’s high Effect RES. Penacony, Land of the Dreams

5-Star • Increases Energy Regeneration by 5%.

• Increases DMG for all other allies with the same DMG Type by 10%.

Main Stats Priority:

Planar Sphere : HP%

: HP% Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate > HP%

Sub Stats Priority:

SPD HP% CRIT DMG Effect RES

For Planar Ornaments, focus on hitting key SPD numbers first. After that, go for HP% and Energy Regeneration stats to help Hyacine use her Ultimate more often and improve her healing.

Hyacine Best Team Compositions

Hyacine can work effectively in many team compositions, but she truly shines in these specific teams in Honkai Star Rail 3.3:

Hypercarry Team

Hypercarry Team for Hyacine

Castorice

Tribbie

Sunday

Hyacine

This is Hyacine’s best team. Castorice gets stronger from Hyacine’s healing. Hyacine’s Ultimate also boosts Castorice’s damage by raising Max HP. Skill Points (SP) isn’t a problem in this team because Castorice doesn’t use Skill Points for her skill, and both Tribbie and Sunday give more SP than they consume.

HP-Scaling DPS Team

HP-Scaling DPS Team for Hyacine

Mydei

Tribbie

Sunday

Hyacine

Hyacine works great with any DPS that scales with HP, like Mydei and Blade. Her Ultimate boosts their damage by raising Max HP for him.

F2P Team

Free-to-Play (F2P) Team for Hyacine

Hyacine

Anaxa

Trailblazer Ice

Pela

For F2P players, Hyacine can be paired with the Trailblazer for a memosprite-focused team. Pela helps decrease enemy DEF with her Ultimate, while any CRIT-focused DPS character can serve as the main damage dealer. HP-scaling units will benefit more from Hyacine’s kit, but this team works well with most DPS characters.

By following this Honkai Star Rail Hyacine best build, she can heal your team and deal solid damage, making her a strong pick for tough battles in Honkai Star Rail Version 3.3.