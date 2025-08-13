Honkai Star Rail Hysilens Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Looking for Hysilens’ best build guide? She is the latest Chrysos Heir to debut in the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update. She is a 5-star Physical character from the Path of Nihility. Her gameplay focuses on dealing significant DoT (Damage-over-time) damage alongside other characters. Moreover, she can also debuff the enemy’s ATK and DEF. Overall, she can be an amazing damage dealer to have in your team comps. To make the most out of her abilities, here is Hysilens’ best build in Honkai Star Rail that provides the best damage output.

Honkai Star Rail Hysilens Best Build Guide

Rarity 5-star Element Physical Path Nihility Role Main DPS Strengths • Can deal a lot of DoT damage.

• Able to deal extra Physical DOT to enemies within her Zones.

• Able to apply ATK and DEF on opponents. Weaknesses • Requires Kafka to bring out her max potential.

Hysilens is the latest Nihility Physical character in Honkai Star Rail. Her gameplay mechanics revolve around debuffing enemies within her Zones, which last for three turns and can be replenished by using her Ultimate. Moreover, when enemies within the Zone take DoT DMG, Hysilens deals additional Physical DoT DMG to them. As such, it is crucial to have Kafka in her teams as she can deal DoT damage to make use of Hysilens’ abilities.

Apart from that, Hysilens’ Technique is also quite powerful. It inflicts the enemies with the Soulstruck state, which prevents them from attacking ally characters, protecting them. Furthermore, attacking the inflicted enemies applies any of the two following states on them: Wind Shear, Bleed, Burn, and Shock.

Overall, Hysilens’ gameplay loop requires you to maintain your Zones to retain debuffs, protecting enemies with her Technique, and using other abilities to deal damage.

Hysilens Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

The best Light Cone for Hysilens is her signature LC, Why Does the Ocean Sing. It provides her with Effect Hit Rate and a DoT buff that improves her overall damage. Moreover, it also provides her with SPD, which is quite important for her as well. If you do not have it, you can equip her with any of the following LCs:

Light Cone Rarity Details

Why Does the Ocean Sing 5-star • Increases Effect Hit Rate and DoT damage.

• Buffs Speed.

Reforged Remembrance 5-star • Increases Effect Hit Rate and ATK.

• Reduces enemy DEF against DoT DMG.

Those Many Springs 5-star • Increases Effect Hit Rate.

• Buffs DMG taken by enemies.

Good Night and Sleep Well 4-star • Buffs DMG against enemies afflicted with debuffs.

Eyes of the Prey 4-star • Increases Effect Hit Rate and DoT DMG.

It’s Showtime 4-star • Buffs DMG against enemies afflicted with debuffs.

• Increases ATK when the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate is 80% or higher.

Hysilens Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

The recommended Relic set for Hysilnes in HSR is Prisoner in Deep Confinement. You should aim to equip her with 4 pieces of it for the best results. Apart from that, you can also opt for Champion of Streetwise Boxing.

Relic Set Where to Find Stats

Prisoner in Deep Confinement Fyxestroll Garden, Xianzhou Luofu 2-Piece: Increases ATK by 12%.

4-Piece: For every DoT the target enemy is afflicted with, the wearer will ignore 6% of target’s DEF when dealing DMG to them. This effect is valid for a max of 3 DoTs.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing Silvermane Guard Restricted Zone, Jarilo-VI 2-Piece: Increases Physical DMG by 10%.

4-Piece: After the wearer attacks or is hit, their ATK increases by 5% for the rest of the battle. This effect can stack up to 5 times.

Main Stats Priority:

Body : Effect Hit Rate

: Effect Hit Rate Feet: SPD or ATK%

Sub Stats Priority:

Effect Hit SPD ATK% Flat ATK

To make the most out of Hysilens, it is recommended that you build around 135 SPD on her for smooth rotations. Moreover, reaching 3600 ATK is also advisable to make the most out of her Ornaments.

Hysilens Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Revelery of the Sea is arguably the best Planar Ornament set for Hsyilens in HSR. In case you do not have it, you can go for the Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise set.

Relic Set Where to Find Stats

Revelery of the Sea Radiant Feldspar, Penacony 2-Piece: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 12%. When the wearer’s ATK is higher than or equal to 2,400/3,600, it increases the DoT DMG dealt by 12%/24%.

Pan-Cosmic Commercial Enterprise Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station 2-Piece: Increases the wearer’s Effect Hit Rate by 10%. Meanwhile, the wearer’s ATK increases by an amount that is equal to 25% of the current Effect Hit Rate, up to a maximum of 25%.

Main Stats Priority:

Planar Sphere : Physical DMG

: Physical DMG Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate or ATK%

Sub Stats Priority:

Effect Hit SPD ATK% Flat ATK

Hysilens Best Team Compositions in Honkai Star Rail

Premium Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hysilens

Kafka

Black Swan

Huohuo

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hysilens

Kafka

Ruan Mei

Huohuo

As mentioned above, Kafka is necessary to make the most out of Hysilens’ abilities in HSR. Thus, she will be part of all of her premium teams. She can deal a lot of DoT DMG by herself and can make use of the Zone ability. Ever since Kafka’s recent buffs, she has become quite powerful in her own right.

In the third spot, you can either opt for Black Swan or Ruan Mei. While the former can increase the team’s DMG overall output, the latter can help delay the opponent’s Weakness Break recovery. For the last spot, Huohuo can be a solid option. She can sustain your teammates and ensure survival.

F2P Teams

Main DPS Sub-DPS Sub-DPS / Support Sub-DPS / Support

Hysilens

Serval

Asta

Lynx

Hysilens’ best F2P team includes Serval, Asta, and Lynx. Serval can be a great alternative to Kafka for triggering DoTs, whereas Asta and Lynx can provide Hysilens with buffs and keep her alive.

Overall, when building a party centered around Hysilens, you want to ensure that there is another character who can trigger DoT attacks and sustain her during fights. In the remaining slot, you can make an educated decision based on the characters you own.