Honkai Star Rail Saber and Archer: Release Date, Timings, Countdown

In Honkai Star Rail, Saber and Archer are brand-new playable characters that are part of the Fate Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works collab. While the former is a 5-star Wind character from the Path of Destruction, the latter is a 5-star Quantum character from The Hunt Path. While both of them have been announced to release in-game on July 11, 2025, the timings for their arrival will vary worldwide. On that note, this article provides the release timings for Saber and Archer in HSR and also includes a countdown for it.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4: Saber and Archer Banner Release Countdown

HoYoverse has announced that Saber and Archer will debut on July 11, 2025, on a special gacha banner that will remain active for the entirety of the ongoing Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update, and more. Both of these Fate Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works characters are extremely popular amongst fans, with many patiently awaiting their arrival. However, it is important to note that their limited-time warp banner will not become available worldwide simultaneously. As such, the timings will vary based on the player’s server.

Let’s look at Saber and Archer’s release timings and countdowns for all servers:

Asia Server

Saber and Archer will debut on the Asia server first alongside their signature Light Cones on July 11, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC +8). Here is a countdown showcasing the time left for their release on the server:

Europe Server

Following the Asia server, Saber and Archer will debut on the European server next. Here, their banner will go live on July 11, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC +1). The countdown below displays the time remaining for the banner’s arrival:

America Server

Lastly, the Fate Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works collab banner will become available on the America server on July 11, 2025, at 12 PM (UTC -5). The following countdown reflects the time remaining for it:

Once the Fate Stay Night collab banner is live, players will have the entirety of version 3.4 to summon the featured characters and Light Cones. Moreover, the developer has hinted that the banner may remain available in the next update as well.

Honkai Star Rail 3.4 to Also Give Out Archer as Free Reward

Starting from July 11, 2025, in version 3.4, HoYoverse will also provide all players with one free copy of Archer. As such, everyone in the player base will be able to obtain this collab character in-game without summoning him. All players must do is log in to the game after the collab event goes live and claim the character and his level-up materials required to upgrade him to level 60. However, it is important to note that players must reach at least Trailblazer level 3 to be eligible for the free Archer.

Furthermore, it is important to note that fans will have a considerable time to claim this free reward as HoYoverse has announced that the campaign will run until the end of HSR version 3.6.