Honkai Star Rail Sunday Guide: Kit, Eidolons, and Materials

Sunday, the organizer of the Charmony Festival and former representative of The Family in Penacony, is joining Honkai Star Rail as a 5-star Harmony character. He will be released in Version 2.7 on December 4th, 2024, and brings special support abilities that are especially useful for teams with summon-based characters. Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s kit, eidolons, and materials to help you prepare for the release next month.

Sunday Overview and Base Stats

Sunday is a great support character, with his main ability allowing both an ally and their summon to act at the same time. This makes him especially strong when used with characters like Jing Yuan or Topaz, who depend on their summons to deal damage.

Base Stats Value HP 1242 Attack 640 Defense 534 Speed 96 Max Energy 130 Path Harmony Element Imaginary

Sunday Complete Kit Breakdown

Basic Attack – Gleaming Admonition: Sunday’s basic attack is straightforward yet effective, dealing Imaginary damage equal to 100% of his Attack to a single enemy.

Sunday’s basic attack is straightforward yet effective, dealing Imaginary damage equal to 100% of his Attack to a single enemy. Skill – Benison of Paper and Rites: This skill is key to Sunday’s support role. It lets both an ally and their summon act right away while increasing their damage too. If the ally has a summon, they get an extra damage boost for two turns. Using this skill on a “Beatified” ally also gives Sunday back one Skill Point, but it won’t trigger the immediate action effect on Harmony Path characters.

This skill is key to Sunday’s support role. It lets both an ally and their summon act right away while increasing their damage too. If the ally has a summon, they get an extra damage boost for two turns. Using this skill on a “Beatified” ally also gives Sunday back one Skill Point, but it won’t trigger the immediate action effect on Harmony Path characters. Ultimate – Ode to Caress and Cicatrix: Regenerates Energy for an ally and grants both the ally and their summon the “Beatified” state. This buff boosts their Critical Damage and lasts for three turns. This state only affects the most recent target.

Regenerates Energy for an ally and grants both the ally and their summon the “Beatified” state. This buff boosts their Critical Damage and lasts for three turns. This state only affects the most recent target. Talent – The Sorrowing Body: Boosts the Critical Rate of allies targeted by his skill for three turns. This reliable buff helps ensure consistent damage from your main damage dealers.

Boosts the Critical Rate of allies targeted by his skill for three turns. This reliable buff helps ensure consistent damage from your main damage dealers. Technique – The Glorious Mysteries: Increasing the damage of the first ally he supports by 50% for two turns.

Increasing the damage of the first ally he supports by 50% for two turns. Traces : Trace 1 – Haven in Palm: When using Skill, dispels 1 debuff from the target. Trace 2 – Exalted Sweep: Gives Sunday 25 Energy when entering battle. Trace 3 – Rest Day’s Longing: Makes his Skill cost-free every two turns.

:

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Eidolons

Sunday’s constellations greatly improve his support abilities and give him more options for team building. Each Eidolon provides useful upgrades that can make him much more effective in battles:

E1 Millennium’s Quietus: Boosts Sunday’s support by letting the target of his skill ignore part of the enemy’s Defense. Their summons also get a big boost to Defense for two turns.

Boosts Sunday’s support by letting the target of his skill ignore part of the enemy’s Defense. Their summons also get a big boost to Defense for two turns. E2 Faith Outstrips Frailty: Helps Sunday manage Skill Points and boost damage. When he uses his Ultimate for the first time, he recovers two Skill Points, and the “Beatified” state now adds more damage.

Helps Sunday manage Skill Points and boost damage. When he uses his Ultimate for the first time, he recovers two Skill Points, and the “Beatified” state now adds more damage. E3 Hermitage of Thorns: Ultimate level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Basic ATK level increases by 1, up to a maximum of level 10.

Ultimate level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Basic ATK level increases by 1, up to a maximum of level 10. E4 Sculpture’s Preamble: Improves Sunday’s energy management by giving him 8 energy at the start of each turn.

Improves Sunday’s energy management by giving him 8 energy at the start of each turn. E5 Paper Raft in Silver Bay: Skill level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Talent level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15.

Skill level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. Talent level increases by 2, up to a maximum of level 15. E6 Dawn of Sidereal Cacophony: Talent’s Critical Rate boost can stack up to three times and lasts an extra turn. When using his Ultimate, he also applies this Critical Rate boost to the target.

Sunday Ascension Materials

Level Required Materials Cost 20 Tatter of Thoughts x5 4,000 30 Tatter of Thoughts x10 8,000 40 – Fragments of Impression x6

– Chordal Mirage x3 16,000 50 – Fragments of Impression x9

– Chordal Mirage x7 40,000 60 – Shards of Desires x6

– Chordal Mirage x20 80,000 70 – Shards of Desires x9

– Chordal Mirage x35 160,000

Sunday Signature Light Cone: A Grounded Ascent

HP 1164 Attack 476 Defense 529

A Grounded Ascent Light Cone works well for Sunday by helping with energy and boosting damage. When Sunday uses his Skill or Ultimate, he gains energy, and the target gets a “Hymn” stack that increases their damage for a few turns. The stack can build up to three times, and Sunday also recovers a Skill Point after using his Skill or Ultimate twice.

Looking at his stats and kit, we feel like Sunday is a strong support character in Honkai Star Rail, especially for teams that use summons. If you need a solid support character in Honkai Star Rail 2.7, Sunday is a great choice for your roster!