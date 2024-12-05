Home » Gaming » Honkai Star Rail Sunday’s Best Build Guide: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Honkai Star Rail Sunday's Best Build Guide: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

by Shida Aruya
Sunday is a new 5-star Imaginary character following the Harmony path which was released in the latest Honkai Star Rail version 2.7. He is a powerful support unit in Honkai Star Rail because his kit lets him give allies extra turns, increase their damage, and provide crucial energy regeneration. Now here’s our take on a complete guide to building Sunday in Honkai Star Rail!

Honkai Star Rail Sunday Best Build Guide

Before diving into Sunday’s build, it’s important to understand his core traits. Let’s start by exploring the key attributes that define his role in the game:

Sunday in Honkai Star Rail 2.7
Rarity5-Star
ElementImaginary
PathHarmony
StrengthExcels at supercharging a single character’s damage output by giving them extra turns and massive damage buffs, making him especially powerful with characters who use summons like Jing Yuan’s Lightning Lord.
WeaknessRequires careful speed tuning and high investment to work properly, and his single-target buffs mean he can only support one character at a time.

Sunday Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

When choosing a light cone for Sunday, consider your team composition and what you’re trying to achieve:

Light ConesRarityDetails
A Grounded AscentA Grounded Ascent Honkai Star Rail
5-Star		– This is Sunday’s signature light cone.
– Using his Skill or Ultimate on an ally restores 6 Energy and grants a “Hymn” stack, increasing their damage by 15%.
– After using Skill or Ultimate twice on the same ally, he recovers 1 Skill Point.
But the Battle Isn’t OverBut the Battle Isn't Over Honkai Star Rail
5-Star		– Increases Energy Regeneration Rate by 10%
– After using Ultimate on an ally, recovers 1 Skill Point.
– When using Skil, the next ally takes action with 30% more DMG.
Earthly EscapadeEarthly Escapade Honkai Star Rail
5-Star		– Increases CRIT DMG.
– Can provide CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG buffs to allies.
Past and FuturePast and Future Honkai Star Rail
4-Star		– Best F2P option.
– When he uses his Skill, the next ally taking action deals 16% more DMG
Easy to obtain from Forgotten Hall Store.
– DMG buff increases to 32%.
Planetary RendezvousPlanetary Rendezvous Honkai Star Rail
4-Star		– Good for Imaginary-focused teams.
– Provides DMG boost to characters of the same element.

Sunday Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Sunday’s best relic setup focuses on maximizing his support capabilities. Here are the best options:

RelicDetails
Sacerdos' Relived Ordeal Honkai Star Rail
Sacerdos’ Relived Ordeal		– The 2-piece increases SPD by 6%.
– The 4-piece increases the target’s CRIT DMG by 18% for 2 turns, stacking up to 2 times.
Messenger Traversing Hackerspace Honkai Star Rail
Messenger Traversing Hackerspace		– The 2-piece set increases SPD by 6%.

Main Stats Priority

  • Head: CRIT DMG
  • Hand: ATK
  • Body: CRIT DMG
  • Feet: Speed
  • Sub-stats: CRIT DMG, Speed, Effect RES, HP or DEF

Sunday Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

You have to choose Planar Ornaments for Sunday that boost his support and buffing abilities. The right ornament can make him even more effective in your team, enhancing his already strong skill set:

RelicDetails
Broken Keel Honkai Star Rail
Broken keel		– The 2-piece increases the wearer’s Effect RES by 10%
– Best for team-wide CRIT DMG boost
Sprightly Vonwacq Honkai Star Rail
Sprightly Vonwacq		– The 2-piece increases Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%
– Helps with turn order management
Lushaka, the Sunken Seas Honkai Star Rail
Lushaka, the Sunken Seas		– The 2-piece increases Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%
– Grear option for hypercarry teams

Main Stats Priority

  • Body: CRIT DMG
  • Feet: Speed
  • Planar Sphere: HP% or DEF%
  • Link Rope: Energy Regeneration Rate

Sunday Best Team Compositions

Sunday is a versatile support character that works well with different team combinations. As a Harmony path character, he can boost both regular DPS units and summon-based characters, making him a great fit for different team setups. These are some options if you have Sunday on your roster:

Summon Team

Summon Team for Sunday
Sunday HSR
Sunday		Jing Yuan HSR
Jing Yuan		Robin HSR
Robin		Aventurine HSR
Aventurine

This team fully uses Sunday’s ability to enhance summons to ensure they deal more damage throughout battles. So with this setup, summons become more powerful and reliable.

Hypercarry Team

Hypercarry Team for Sunday
Sunday HSR
Sunday		Blade HSR
Blade		Robin HSR
Robin		Huohuo HSR
Huohuo

This setup focuses on maximizing the output of one main damage dealer. Sunday’s buffs strengthen the DPS character, while Robin and Huohuo provide support and healing.

Budget-Friendly Team

Budget Friendly Team for Sunday
Sunday HSR
Sunday		Dan Heng HSR
Dan Heng		Asta HSR
Asta		Lynx HSR
Lynx

Sunday, Dan Heng, Asta, and Lynx create a budget-friendly team that remains effective in battle. This free-to-play setup offers strong support while boosting damage output.

Sunday is a flexible support character that works well in different types of teams. Just remember to focus on boosting his CRIT DMG and adjusting his Speed to match your DPS. With the best build, Sunday can greatly improve your team’s performance in Honkai Star Rail. Don’t forget to check Honkai Star Rail’s December redeem codes so you can get some free Stellar Jade for his materials.

