Honkai Star Rail The Herta Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Did you watch the latest Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream? Then you probably know that the upcoming 5-star character who will be released in the first phase banner is The Herta. If you are planning to pull her and want to make the most of her abilities, here is the complete The Herta best build guide. Including her best light cone, relics, and team comps.

The Herta Best Build Guide

The Herta is a powerful Ice DPS character who excels at dealing massive AoE damage through her Skill and Ultimate abilities. Her unique mechanic revolves around stacking “Interpretation” on enemies and converting these stacks into increased damage. She particularly shines in dual Erudition team compositions, where her damage potential reaches its peak.

Rarity 5-Star Element Ice Path Erudition Strength She has an exceptional AoE damage that can be used through her Enhanced Skill and Ultimate. Weakness She uses high energy costs and relies heavily on other Erudition characters in the team to maximize her damage potential.

The Herta Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

To boost The Herta’s damage in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail, you need to think about which light cones work best for her. As an Erudition character with a high Ultimate and strong skill scaling, she shines with Light Cones that increase her crit stats and skill damage:

Light Cone Rarity Details Into the Unreachable Veil

5-Star – The Herta’s signature light cones

– Increases CRIT Rate by 12%

– boosts Skill/Ultimate damage by 48% for 3 turns after using Ultimate

– Recovers 1 Skill Point when using Ultimate (140+ Energy cost) Today Is Another Peaceful Day

4-Star – Increases damage based on max Energy (up to 32%)

– Great F2P option due to consistent damage boost Eternal Calculus

5-Star – Boosts ATK with stacking mechanism

– Provides Speed buff when hitting 3+ enemies

– Available from Herta’s Shop

The Herta Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Since her kit relies on skill damage and critical stats, it’s important to focus on Relic sets that boost these strengths. Here are the top Relic sets that work perfectly with The Herta’s playstyle:

Relic Details

Scholar Lost in Erudition – The 2-piece gives 10% Ice DMG

– The 4-piece gives 25% CRIT DMG for 2 turns after Ultimate

– The best choice for alternative build focusing on burst damage

Hunter of Glacial Forest – The 2-piece gives 10% Ice DMG

– The 4-piece gives 25% CRIT DMG for 2 turns after Ultimate

– Best choice for alternative build focusing on burst damage

Main Stats Priority

Body : CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG

: CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG Feet : ATK% or SPD

: ATK% or SPD Planar Sphere : ATK% or Ice DMG Boost

: ATK% or Ice DMG Boost Link Rope: ATK% or Energy Regeneration Rate

Sub Stats Priority

CRIT Rate CRIT DMG ATK% SPD

The Herta Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments are the finishing touch for The Herta’s build. The best options prioritize offensive stats and ensure consistent damage output for her:

Relic Details

Rutilant Arena – Best overall choice for the Herta

– 8% CRIT Rate

– 20% Basic ATK and Skill DMG

Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realms – Gives 12% ATK

– Gives 12% CRIT Rate with same-path teammate

The Herta Best Team Compositions

Creating a good team for The Herta means you need to focus on compatibility since she works well when she has another Erudition character on the team. These are the premium and F2P-friendly choices you can pick:

Premium Team

Premium Team for The Herta

The Herta

Jade

Robin

Huohuo

Here’s a team setup that will work well with The Herta as the main DPS. You can pair her with Jade for extra damage, Robin for solid buffs, and Huohuo for healing and energy support. This combo works so well because everything revolves around maximizing The Herta’s damage:

F2P Friendly Team

F2P Friendly Team for The Herta

The Herta

Herta

Hanya

Lynx

For a more F2P-friendly composition, use The Herta as the main DPS alongside Herta for extra Erudition resonance, Hanya for support, and Lynx as the healer. This team keeps things balanced, has a good survival chance, and plenty of synergies.

Looking at her skills and abilities, The Herta can actually be an amazing Ice main DPS when you build and support her correctly. But remember, she needs an Erudition teammate to be powerful. This guide will help you build her in the best way but still remember to adapt these recommendations based on your resources.