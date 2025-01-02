Home » Gaming » Honkai Star Rail The Herta Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

Honkai Star Rail The Herta Best Build: Light Cones, Relics, and Team Comps

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Did you watch the latest Honkai Star Rail 3.0 livestream? Then you probably know that the upcoming 5-star character who will be released in the first phase banner is The Herta. If you are planning to pull her and want to make the most of her abilities, here is the complete The Herta best build guide. Including her best light cone, relics, and team comps.

The Herta Best Build Guide

The Herta is a powerful Ice DPS character who excels at dealing massive AoE damage through her Skill and Ultimate abilities. Her unique mechanic revolves around stacking “Interpretation” on enemies and converting these stacks into increased damage. She particularly shines in dual Erudition team compositions, where her damage potential reaches its peak.

Who is The Herta in Honkai Star Rail?
Rarity5-Star
ElementIce
PathErudition
StrengthShe has an exceptional AoE damage that can be used through her Enhanced Skill and Ultimate.
Weakness She uses high energy costs and relies heavily on other Erudition characters in the team to maximize her damage potential.

The Herta Best Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail

To boost The Herta’s damage in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail, you need to think about which light cones work best for her. As an Erudition character with a high Ultimate and strong skill scaling, she shines with Light Cones that increase her crit stats and skill damage:

Light ConeRarityDetails
Into the Unreachable VeilInto the Unreachable Veil Honkai Star Rail
5-Star		– The Herta’s signature light cones
– Increases CRIT Rate by 12%
– boosts Skill/Ultimate damage by 48% for 3 turns after using Ultimate
– Recovers 1 Skill Point when using Ultimate (140+ Energy cost)
Today Is Another Peaceful DayToday Is Another Peaceful Day Honkai Star Rail
4-Star		– Increases damage based on max Energy (up to 32%)
 – Great F2P option due to consistent damage boost
Eternal CalculusEternal Calculus Honkai Star Rail
5-Star		– Boosts ATK with stacking mechanism
– Provides Speed buff when hitting 3+ enemies
– Available from Herta’s Shop

The Herta Best Relics in Honkai Star Rail

Since her kit relies on skill damage and critical stats, it’s important to focus on Relic sets that boost these strengths. Here are the top Relic sets that work perfectly with The Herta’s playstyle:

RelicDetails
Scholar Lost in Erudition Honkai Star Rail
Scholar Lost in Erudition		– The 2-piece gives 10% Ice DMG
– The 4-piece gives 25% CRIT DMG for 2 turns after Ultimate
– The best choice for alternative build focusing on burst damage
Hunter of Glacial Forest Honkai Star Rail
Hunter of Glacial Forest		– The 2-piece gives 10% Ice DMG
– The 4-piece gives 25% CRIT DMG for 2 turns after Ultimate
– Best choice for alternative build focusing on burst damage

Main Stats Priority

  • Body: CRIT Rate / CRIT DMG
  • Feet: ATK% or SPD
  • Planar Sphere: ATK% or Ice DMG Boost
  • Link Rope: ATK% or Energy Regeneration Rate

Sub Stats Priority

  1. CRIT Rate
  2. CRIT DMG
  3. ATK%
  4. SPD

The Herta Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai Star Rail

Planar Ornaments are the finishing touch for The Herta’s build. The best options prioritize offensive stats and ensure consistent damage output for her:

RelicDetails
Rutilant Arena Honkai Star Rail
Rutilant Arena		– Best overall choice for the Herta
– 8% CRIT Rate
– 20% Basic ATK and Skill DMG
Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realm Honkai Star Rail
Izumo Gensei and Takama Divine Realms		– Gives 12% ATK
– Gives 12% CRIT Rate with same-path teammate

The Herta Best Team Compositions

Creating a good team for The Herta means you need to focus on compatibility since she works well when she has another Erudition character on the team. These are the premium and F2P-friendly choices you can pick:

Premium Team

Premium Team for The Herta
The Herta Honkai Star Rail 3.0
The Herta		Jade Honkai Star Rail
Jade		Robin Honkai Star Rail
Robin		Huohuo Honkai Star Rail
Huohuo

Here’s a team setup that will work well with The Herta as the main DPS. You can pair her with Jade for extra damage, Robin for solid buffs, and Huohuo for healing and energy support. This combo works so well because everything revolves around maximizing The Herta’s damage:

Also Read:

F2P Friendly Team

F2P Friendly Team for The Herta
The Herta Honkai Star Rail 3.0
The Herta		Herta Honkai Star Rail
Herta		Hanya Honkai Star Rail
Hanya		Lynx Honkai Star Rail
Lynx

For a more F2P-friendly composition, use The Herta as the main DPS alongside Herta for extra Erudition resonance, Hanya for support, and Lynx as the healer. This team keeps things balanced, has a good survival chance, and plenty of synergies.

Looking at her skills and abilities, The Herta can actually be an amazing Ice main DPS when you build and support her correctly. But remember, she needs an Erudition teammate to be powerful. This guide will help you build her in the best way but still remember to adapt these recommendations based on your resources.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Get Marvel Rivals Lunar New Year Skins: Moon Knight and...

10 Best Action RPGs of 2024: The Must-Play Adventures

Honkai Star Rail 3.0 Livestream Codes: Get Free Stellar Jade...

Marvel Rivals Kicks Off 2025 With Marvel Mobile Games Crossover...

Marvel Rivals: List of Ultimate Voice Lines for Vanguards, Duelists,...

10 Best Co-Op Games of 2024: Some Flew Under the...

6 Marvel Rivals Heroes and Villains Who Need Nerf in...

Marvel Rivals Season 1 Leaks: New Maps and Modes Details

Marvel Rivals to Overwatch Characters Playstyle Comparison – Who Wins

10 Rarest Fortnite Gliders: Most Exclusive Gliders Ever in 2024