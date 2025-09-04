7 Horror Movies On Netflix That Will Blow your Socks Off

Summary:

Netflix has a huge repository of iconic horror movies and TV shows.

However, with such a large collection to choose from, things can get overwhelming.

We have listed the best horror movies on Netflix that will make you think twice before staying home alone.

Fear is often considered human beings’ most primal emotion, which triggers the “fight or flight response.” While this response once helped us survive in the past, it turns out it’s also the perfect fuel for unforgettable storytelling. Horror movies have continued to redefine the genre ever since the medium became popular in the 1930s with the release of Dracula (1931).

Fast forward almost a hundred years, and we’re sitting on our couches, scrolling through Netflix, trying to find something that will haunt our dreams. With Zach Cregger’s Weapons recently breaking several records, horror as a genre is at its peak. So, if you’re wondering how you can experience the primal dread at home, here are the best horror movies on Netflix.

1. Talk to Me (2022)

Genre: Supernatural horror

Supernatural horror Runtime : 1h 35m

: 1h 35m Cast: Sophie Wilde, Zoe Terakes, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto

Sophie Wilde, Zoe Terakes, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto Directors: Danny Philippou, Michael Philippou

Sophie Wilde as Riley in Talk to Me | Credit: IMDb

Let’s start off the list with some instant classics for people who say, “There’s nothing new and fun in horror these days.” Talk to Me is the directorial debut of the Philippou brothers, who originally made YouTube videos. That said, its release definitely doesn’t feel like a debut. Talk to Me is a well-thought-out horror flick with none of your traditional jump scares that tend to become stale.

Talk to Me slowly creeps up on you with its scary moments. Without spoiling anything, the movie has one of the most batshit crazy openings I’ve seen in a movie. A Talk to Me prequel and sequel are already in the works by the Philippou brothers. The Philippou brothers’ latest horror flick, Bring Her Back, as of writing, has become even more of a horror darling than Talk to Me.

2. Barbarian (2022)

Genre: Horror/Mystery

Horror/Mystery Runtime : 1h 42m

: 1h 42m Cast: Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long

Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård, Justin Long Director: Zach Cregger

Georgina Campbell as Tess in Barbarian | Credit: IMDb

Ever heard of those movies you should watch without reading anything about them? That’s Barbarian. The less said about Barbarian, the better. On the surface, its plot feels loose and unpredictable, but it hides a twist you’ll never see coming. Released in the same year as Talk to Me, Barbarian is Zach Cregger’s first foray into horror.

It’s quite ironic how, in 2022, horror fans got to see two newbie directors redefine the genre, only for them to return in 2025 and do it again. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, Zach Cregger’s Weapons has taken the world by storm. As of writing, it’s not on Netflix. While it’s not on Netflix yet, you can stream Barbarian in the meantime, an equally gripping watch that will make you wonder what it is with this director and basements.

3. The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

Genre: Body Horror, Supernatural Horror/Mystery

Body Horror, Supernatural Horror/Mystery Runtime : 1h 26m

: 1h 26m Cast: Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch, Ophelia Lovibond

Brian Cox, Emile Hirsch, Ophelia Lovibond Director: André Øvredal

Olwen Catherine Kelly in The Autopsy of Jane Doe | Credit: IMDb

If you’re looking for a movie that always keeps you guessing before taking an absolutely insane turn, look no further. The Autopsy of Jane Doe does this while also delivering one of the scariest sequences in a horror movie, and it does so within just 15 minutes.

Since the entire plot focuses on a dead body, you’re always waiting for a jump scare that may or may not happen. This constant state of dread and anxiety is what makes The Autopsy of Jane Doe a masterclass in horror storytelling. Just a warning: if you’re faint of heart, keep the lights on for this one.

4. Veronica (2017)

Genre: Supernatural Horror, Mystery

Supernatural Horror, Mystery Runtime : 1h 45m

: 1h 45m Cast: Sandra Escacena, Bruna González, Claudia Placer

Sandra Escacena, Bruna González, Claudia Placer Director: Paco Plaza

Sandra Escacena in Veronica (2017) | Credit: IMDb

Veronica may seem like your run-of-the-mill possession movie about how messing around with a Ouija board can go wrong. However, the setup and how the director executes the possession itself is nothing short of amazing. That said, if you have heard of the hype behind this movie and go in expecting something mind-blowing, you might be disappointed.

Veronica is directed by a Spanish director, Paco Plaza. Plaza has also served as the director for the REC trilogy. That said, the young cast of this film does a phenomenal job at conveying the fear and dread of this movie. All in all, don’t read anything about it on the internet, and you will have an amazing (dreadful) time watching Veronica.

5. Incantation (2022)

Genre: Found Footage Horror, Folk Horror

Found Footage Horror, Folk Horror Runtime : 1h 50m

: 1h 50m Cast: Hsuan-yen Tsai, Sin-Ting Huang, Ying-Hsuan Kao

Hsuan-yen Tsai, Sin-Ting Huang, Ying-Hsuan Kao Director: Kevin Ko

Many consider Incantation to be the scariest movie on Netflix | Credit: IMDb

Incantation is one of those horror movies that lingers with you long after the film is over. Kevin Ko masterfully uses found footage horror as a genre to create a sense of unease and dread. Instead of relying on cheap jump scares, the movie builds an unsettling atmosphere that leaves you deeply uncomfortable.

The horror movie is loosely based on the real-life events of a family who believed they were possessed by deities and spirits. That said, without spoiling anything, the film even breaks the fourth wall in ways you won’t see coming, which makes the experience even more chilling. If you get easily scared by horror, maybe you should sit this one out.

6. Sinister (2012)

Genre: Supernatural Horror, Mystery, Thriller

Supernatural Horror, Mystery, Thriller Runtime : 1h 50m

: 1h 50m Cast: Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone

Ethan Hawke, Juliet Rylance, James Ransone Director: Scott Derrickson

A scientific study says that Sinister is one of the scariest horror movies | Credit: IMDb

Sinister focuses on the story of a writer who finds a snuff film in his new home, which has the deaths of a family documented in it. The writer, played by Ethan Hawke, moves into the victims’ house in an attempt to solve the mystery. However, as is the case with any horror movie premise, things go awfully wrong.

Sinister, despite being bogged down by the usual cheap jump scares, is quite scary. In fact, a scientific study by the Science of Scare Project ranked it as one of the scariest movies alongside the likes of Conjuring and Insidious. The movie is directed by Scott Derrickson, who has previously directed Doctor Strange, an MCU movie, and other iconic horror flicks like The Black Phone and The Exorcism of Emily Rose.

7. The Haunting of Hill House

Genre: Supernatural Horror, Psychological Horror

Supernatural Horror, Psychological Horror Runtime : 10 Episodes

: 10 Episodes Cast: Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas

Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Henry Thomas Director: Mike Flanagan

The Haunting of Hill House is arguably the scariest Netflix horror series | Credit: IMDb

While not exactly a horror movie, any list of the best horror movies on Netflix will be incomplete without The Haunting of Hill House. This 10-episode mini-series has become a quintessential piece of horror and is mentioned in every conversation surrounding horror. Most horror movies that are actually scary usually have a barebones plot, with a simple story to put things into motion.

With The Haunting of Hill House, that is not the case. The story revolves around five siblings and their relationship with their family home. Each episode is dedicated to a sibling, gradually revealing their trauma, secrets, and how their past ties into the present. The show masterfully blends spine-chilling jump scares with gut-punching plot twists that are perfect for a single-sitting Netflix binge-watch.

If this still doesn’t sell you on The Haunting of Hill House, Mike Flanagan directs the series. Flanagan is a modern horror auteur who has written and directed horror movies like Oculus, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Doctor Sleep (sequel to The Shining), and Gerald’s Game. He even co-wrote the DCU Clayface movie, which is why the movie has garnered a lot of hype.

Notable Netflix Horror Movies We Didn’t Include

You might have noticed we didn’t include iconic horror movies like Hereditary, Insidious, or It Follows on this list. That’s because those are the top horror movies you get with any “best horror movies” Google search. In this Netflix horror movies list, we have combined movies from different sub-genres of horror. Be it found footage or psychological horror, there’s something here guaranteed to make your skin crawl.