How Bakugo is Still Alive? My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2 Explained

Bakugo finally returns from the dead in the cliffhanger scene of My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2.

Explosive sweat and sheer determination bring Bakugo back, flipping the battle against Shigaraki completely upside-down.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Bakugo is still alive in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2.

My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2 just brought back one of its most beloved characters – Bakugo. Everyone thought it was the end of the young hero when Shigaraki tore his heart apart in Season 7. But seeing his Idol, All Might, in desperate need during the fight against All For One, Bakugo returned from the brink of death. This might have had you wondering the same question as everyone else: How is Bakugo still alive? Let’s break it down.

Note: This article contains spoilers from the My Hero Academia manga.

How did Bakugo die in My Hero Academia Season 7?

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia Season 7 | Credits: Bones Studio

In Season 7, during the Paranormal Liberation War arc, Shigaraki ripped out his heart in a brutal scene that left us heartbroken. Bakugo’s lifeless body lay on the ground while Best Jeanist desperately tried to stitch him up. It looked like the end of Katsuki Bakugo.

Shigaraki’s new “Simple Growth” powers made him nearly invincible, and Bakugo’s attack just fueled his rage. Shigaraki didn’t just want to kill him; he tried to break Deku psychologically by showing him Bakugo’s corpse.

It was one of My Hero Academia’s darkest moments, highlighting just how far Bakugo had come from being a hot-headed rival to a real hero who was willing to sacrifice himself for others.

How is Bakugo Still Alive in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2

Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia Season 8 Episode 2 | Credits: Bones Studio

Moments after Bakugo’s heart had stopped, Edgeshot, the ninja-like No. 4 Pro Hero, made a fateful decision. With his Foldabody Quirk, he stretched himself to a microscopically thin form and entered Bakugo’s chest to mend his torn heart. In doing so, his body effectively becomes a living heart transplant, replacing what Bakugo had lost.

Many fans saw this as a deus ex machina moment, questioning how Edgeshot could pull off such a complex resurrection. Even within the story, heroes were debating about whether sacrificing a top-ranked pro for a still-learning student was worth it.

But Edgeshot recognized something in Bakugo that no one else did. He recognized an explosive spark in Bakugo that could turn the tide against Shigaraki.

That spark turned out to be literal. In Chapter 405, it’s revealed that while Edgeshot’s efforts kept Bakugo’s body intact, his heart wouldn’t restart until a lone drop of Bakugo’s exploding sweat traveled through his bloodstream and reignited it. Eventually, Bakugo did end up saving himself through the very energy that nearly cost him his life.

How Bakugo’s Return Could Change Everything

Bakugo going to save All Might | Credits: Bones Studio

When Bakugo returned to his senses in Chapter 403, the war had reached its critical point. All For One was bearing down on All Might, and Deku was fighting toe to toe against Shigaraki. Bakugo’s return flipped the power balance completely.

In a jaw-dropping moment echoing Nighteye’s old prediction, Bakugo rescued All Might from All For One’s grasp. Using Deku’s Gearshift alongside his own explosive Quirk, Bakugo tore through the air and freed All Might, defying fate and showing just how far he’d come as both a hero and an individual.

His survival wasn’t without cost. Bakugo continues to suffer internal injuries, while Edgeshot remains weakened after the ordeal. Yet, his return embodies the series’ central theme: the next generation refusing to let the symbol of peace die. Bakugo’s revival isn’t just fan service; it’s narrative poetry.