99 Nights in the Forest’s Week 3 Christmas update brings a new boss challenge, Evil Santa has invaded the workshop and set up turrets to stop players. Here’s a complete guide on where to find and how to defeat the fake Santa boss in 99 Nights in the Forest.

Where to Find Evil Santa Boss in 99 Nights in the Forest?

The Evil Santa boss fight is part of the Week 3 Christmas update. After the elves completed building the workshop, a fake Santa took it over and filled it with evil turrets. You’ll need to defeat him to get special presents and rewards.

Before you can fight Evil Santa, you need to light the Christmas trees. You’ll need 12 Christmas lights total. Christmas lights can be found in two main places: on trees without snow (the easiest method) or dropped by wolves when you defeat them.

Once you have all 12 Christmas lights, you need to find and decorate 12 special Christmas trees scattered throughout the area. Place Christmas lights on each tree until the entire village is lit up. After you decorate the 12th and final tree, a special cutscene will play and this will make the Christmas Biome safe. Now, you can visit Santa’s Workshop in the area.

Also, make sure you buy a ladder and a shovel from Santa’s workshop. You will need coins to buy these items. Coins can be found in wells scattered around the map, dropped by cultists when you defeat them at night, and in various locations while exploring.s

How to Defeat Evil Santa Boss in 99 Nights in the Forest?

You’ll encounter multiple turrets that shoot at you as you try to reach Evil Santa:

First turret: Enter the workshop entrance, and you'll immediately see a turret. Shoot it when it's not focusing on you. After you defeat the turret, place your ladder and climb up.

Second turret: Keep moving on this path and walk down the stairs. You will come across another turret, hide behind the wooden wall, and shoot it from there. Collect the peppermint that drops after being destroyed.

Third turret: Use your shovel to dig through the snow barrier blocking your path. Once you are in the area defeat the last turret.

After clearing all the turrets, you’ll finally face Evil Santa himself in the main workshop area. Evil Santa is actually not very difficult compared to the setup required to reach him. He places turrets during the fight to distract and damage you, but Santa himself doesn’t deal much damage directly. Most of the danger comes from the turrets he spawns, not from Santa’s own attacks.

Stay mobile throughout the entire fight to avoid the turrets he places around the arena. Focus on attacking Santa first rather than getting distracted by every turret he spawns. The turrets are mainly distractions, so go straight for Santa whenever possible. Use any cover available in the workshop, such as boxes or crates. Any decent ranged weapon will make the fight easier since you can damage Santa while keeping your distance from his turrets.

That’s everything you need to know about how to find and defeat the Evil Santa boss in 99 Nights in the Forest. The fight itself is straightforward once you get past the preparation stages. Good luck taking down the fake Santa and claiming your Christmas presents!