How Does Taro Sakamoto Lose Weight So Fast in Sakamoto Days

Taro Sakamoto is the chubby and cute protagonist of Sakamoto Days, who is also a vicious ex-hitman. Due to his usually rotund and caring appearance, he reminds fans of a wholesome neighborhood fellow and has quickly become a comfort character. However, fans are confused and asking exactly how Taro Sakamoto lost weight so quickly in Sakamoto Days.

Cue Boiled, an assassin who seeks out Sakamoto due to the bounty on the latter’s head, and suddenly fans see a whole new side of the protagonist. Out of nowhere, a slim and handsome figure appears, and you want me to believe it’s Sakamoto? How on Earth did he get so skinny so soon?

How Does Sakamoto Lose Weight So Fast?

Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

In chapter 12 of Sakamoto Days, Taro Sakamoto is seen in a fight with Boiled. However, after getting hit hard, he appears from the rubble in a much skinnier form. It is essentially the way Sakamoto looked during his prime days. According to the explanation offered in the series, Sakamoto burns all his accumulated calories to revert to his prime form for a power boost.

Sakamoto uses this state when he needs more strength and is embroiled in a difficult fight. In this form, he can use the strength of his former assassin self. He can usually utilize 30% of his former strength in his usual form and 100% in his skinny state.

The transformation makes him look far more handsome than his usual tubby appearance. His facial features become more defined as well. The massive boost that he gains helps him easily defeat Boiled, who was previously giving Sakamoto a lot of trouble.

Does Sakamoto Regain Weight?

Yes, Sakamoto regained his lost weight within a day after the battle was over. The series depicts him eating continuously till he becomes chubby and cute again. However, fans are left missing his more handsome image.

Will Sakamoto’s Skinny Form Reappear in Sakamoto Days?

Sakamoto will presume his skinny form multiple times throughout the course of the Sakamoto Days manga. He will use it whenever he is against strong enemies. However, his slim form is an admission of his weakness, and once he accepts himself as he is, he will no longer need to use that skinny self.

Why Does Sakamoto Lose His Moustache in His Skinny Form?

Sakamoto in Sakamoto Days | Credits: TMS Entertainment

When Sakamoto assumes his skinny prime form, he suddenly loses his mustache. Unfortunately, the series has given no official explanation for why weight loss can affect the presence of facial hair. However, the mustache probably goes missing because the form is reminiscent of Sakamoto’s prime days when he didn’t sport a mustache.

But it is a funny occurrence that fans have noticed and was probably added for a comic effect. When the battle is over and Sakamoto reverts to his usual chubby appearance, the mustache returns.

Sakamoto Days is ready to receive its anime adaptation, and fans are extremely excited about it. If you too are a fan of the series, check out our list of anime like Sakamoto Days. Lastly, don’t try to imitate the hitman, because losing weight in a matter of seconds is impossible unless it’s anime.