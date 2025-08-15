How to Get and Equip Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Flair are cosmetic enhancements that you can apply to any card after obtaining them. You can purchase them by spending duplicate copies of your existing cards and Shinedust. While it doesn’t affect gameplay in any way, it does trigger exciting animations when the Flair-equipped cards are placed during battle. It can be a great way to get rid of your duplicates while enriching the look and feel of your favorite cards. Read on to know more about how to get Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket and how to equip it to cards upon obtaining.

What is Flair and How to Obtain It in Pokemon TCG Pocket

As mentioned above, Flairs are cosmetic upgrades that show up as animations when you use a card in Pokemon TCG Pocket. There are several different Flair animations for each rarity of card, ranging from simple sparkles to full-blown flames that show up after using Fire-type Pokemon. Depending on the Flair and the rarity of the card, the amount of Shinedust and card copies required varies in the game.

Here’s how you can get Flair in PTCGP:

Go to My Cards and click on the card you wish to get a Flair for. Tap on the Obtain Items button, found below the card. Here, you can choose between the available types of Flair for the particular card. The Shinedust cost and the number of duplicates required are also mentioned here. Upon choosing your Flair, click on it to select it. Afterward, press the Exchange button to purchase it.

Just by following the above steps, you can easily buy Flair for any of your desired cards.

Here are the numbers of duplicate cards and Shinedust amount required for each card rarity in the game:

Rarity Duplicates Required Shinedust Cost One-diamond 3 50/75/150/225 Two-diamond 2 80/120/240/360 Three-diamond 1 360/540/1080/1620 Four-diamond 1 720/1080/2160/3420 One-star 1 500/750/1500/2250 Two-star 1 1800/2700/5400/8100 Three-star 1 4000/6000/12000/18000 One Rainbow star (shiny) 1 1250/1900/3800/5700 Two Rainbow stars (shiny) 1 2700/4000/8000/12000 Crown 1 20000/30000/60000/90000

Also Read:

How to Use Flair in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Adding Flair to your cards is quite simple in PTCGP. Once you have purchased it by following the steps in the previous section, do the following:

Open the Deck Builder and add the selected card to a deck. If the card has an equippable Flair, a + marking will show up at its bottom-right corner. Tap on it. Choose any of your purchased Flairs for the card and select Use. This will automatically apply the Flair to the card, triggering the animations during games.

That’s all there is to know about Flairs in Pokemon TCG Pocket. Now you can spend your duplicate cards and Shinedust to purchase them and enhance the visuals of your decks.