How to Get Granchiello Spiritel in Steal a Brainrot

Granchiello Spiritel is one of the new brainrots in Steal a Brainrot added with the November 22 update. While the new addition might not generate millions of cash per second, it looks cool and will still make you pretty rich, especially if you’re new to the game. However, do you know how to obtain it? Well, this article provides a guide to help you get Granchiello Spiritel in Steall a Brainrot and add it to your base.

How to Obtain Granchiello Spiritel in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways to get your hands on Granchiello Spiritel in the game. The first is to steal it from someone who already owns it. This requires you to stay vigilant and even hop servers until you find someone with this brainrot. This is time-consuming and further requires the other player to lower their guard. This is where the second method comes in.

For this, you must wait for the Fishing Event to trigger in the game. Once it happens, you will have a fishing rod and must start fishing immediately. Given its rarity, you will need to spend some time before Granchiello Spiritel takes the bait. Now, you don’t have a way to know when the right brainrot has caught the hook, so you must keep trying until you catch what you’re looking for. Again, this is a time-consuming process, but as a higher chance of you obtaining the new brainrot in the game.

Granchiello Spiritel Stats

Next, we have the stats of Granchiello Spiritel for you to check out. This will help you make up your mind if you wish to spend time and effort on catching it.

Stat Information Rarity Brainrot God Price $46M Income $260k/s Gender Male How to Get Fishing or Stealing

Now you know everything there is to know about Granchiello Spiritel in the game. While it might not generate too much money, it’s still a great brainrot, especially if you currently lack high-rarity ones in your base. It will easily help you make enough money to upgrade your place and help purchase better options.