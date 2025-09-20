Obtaining many excellent pets is not as good as some people might think, or it used to be so. With the latest updates, the developer has increased the maximum active pet and egg slots, allowing you to get the most out of them. However, do you know how to get more egg and pet slots in Grow a Garden? Well, you must go through certain hoops to increase the cap on this limit, and this article will guide you step-by-step. So, stick around till the end.

Easiest Way to Get More Egg and Pet Slots in Grow a Garden

Earlier, you could increase your pet slots by trading pets with the Pet Egg Shop merchant. However, there is another way to complete this process. This can be done through a new option in the in-game shop, which has basically overhauled the process. Before proceeding, make sure you have a couple of pets that are at least 20 years old. However, note that the age requirement keeps increasing as you unlock more slots. Once this is done, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Increasing the Pet Equip Slots

Click on the Shop option on the left side of the screen. Scroll down till you find the Pets tab. Look for the Free upgrades option and click the Go button under it. Select the third option on the left side. It will take you to the Pet Equip Slots tab. Now, click on a pet that you wish to trade and then click on the “Trade in Selected pet” option.

2. Increasing the Egg Equip Slots

Click on the Shop option on the left side of the screen. Scroll down till you find the Pets tab. Look for the Free upgrades option and click the Go button under it. Click on the white egg icon on the left side to open the extra Egg Equip Slots tab. Select the pet you wish to trade and then click on the “Trade in Selected pet” option.

Is It Worth Getting More Egg and Pet Slots in Grow a Garden?

Absolutely. Having more pet and egg slots would allow you to deploy multiple pets at once and have them use their passives to your advantage. Unlike before, you can have numerous pets patrolling your piece of land or raiding the neighbour’s garden to get you fruits or seeds. The only obstacle in this action is the age requirement of the pets. Additionally, the requirement keeps increasing with each upgrade.

So, we recommend equipping pets in all the available slots and letting them roam your garden. You should also actively feed your pets to help them gain XP while you’re offline. This will let the pets grow and reach the required age while you enjoy something else. Note that we don’t recommend using the Level up Lollipop since you’d be sacrificing the pet, and the item costs a fortune.