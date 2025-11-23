Home » Gaming » How to Get Puffaball in Steal a Brainrot

How to Get Puffaball in Steal a Brainrot

by Swastik Sharma
Puffaball is one of the newest brainrots in Steal a Brainrot that arrived with the update on November 22, 2025. The update featured a total of six new brainrots, and Puffaball is one of the more talked-about ones among the lot. Naturally, you might now know much about it, including how to get it, how much it costs, its income, and if it’s worth the trouble. Well, this guide tells you how to get Puffaball in Steal a Brainrot, along with other crucial details that you should be aware of.

Puffaball in Steal a Brainrot

Where to Find Puffaball in Steal a Brainrot

To get your hands on Puffaball, you must wait for the Fishing Event to trigger in the game. This happens every 45 minutes, stays active for 15 minutes, and was added to the game with the Radioactive Mutation update. The event allows you to catch various brainrots for free. Now, once the event starts, you will have a fishing rod automatically equipped that you can use to catch different brainrots, including Puffaball. Below, we have listed the instructions on how to complete the fishing minigame.

  1. Wait for the event to trigger on your server and equip you with a fishing rod.
  2. Hold the left mouse button and wait for the Luck meter to max out.
  3. Release the button and wait for a creature to bite the line.
  4. Once this happens, click rapidly until you reel the brainrot in.
  5. Repeat this process until you catch Puffaball.

Being a Legendary rarity brainrot, Puffaball will take some time before you can add it to your collection. However, since it doesn’t fall in the Secret rarity, you won’t need to wait too long.

Steal a Brainrot Puffaball Stats

Next, we have listed all the stats of the Puffaball in the game so that you can make up your mind if the brainrot is worth the hassle.

StatsInformation
RarityLegendary
Cost$330k
Income$1.5k

As you can see, Puffaball doesn’t make a lot of money but requires a bit of effort to obtain. Hence, you can shift your focus onto better brainrots that offer much more income. While these brainrots can be hard to obtain, the hassle is much more rewarding and worth it. However, Puffaball is a much better option if you’re new to the game and are looking for some higher-rarity brainrots to fill your base with.

