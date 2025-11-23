Steal a Brainrot has tons of brainrots that you can purchase or steal from other players. While most basic ones don’t generate a lot of cash, others like Tic Tac Sahur are in their own league when it comes to rarity and making money. However, do you know how to get your hands on this elusive brainrot in the game? Well, this article provides a guide on how to get Tic Tac Sahur in Steal a Brainrot and start farming cash.

How to Obtain Tic Tac Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

There are two ways to get your hands on this Secret rarity brainrot in the game. You can either steal it from another player who has it in their base or wait for it to spawn on the Red Carpet. Now, both these methods require a lot of grinding and pre-planning. This is mainly because when Tic Tac Sahur appears, you must have $6B in your possession. This is a whole lot of money, so you must start preparing right away, if you haven’t already.

The second option is a riskier one since you must first find a player who owns Tic Tac Sahur, wait for their shield to go down, and be quick enough to steal and take it back to your base. However, keep an eye out since that player can attack you while you’re on your way back.

Steal a Brainrot Tic Tac Sahur Stats

Now that you know how to obtain this brainroot in the game, it is time to share its stats with you. This will help you make up your mind if Tic Tac Sahur is worth the trouble. We have added the details below in a table for you to check out.

Stat Detail Rarity Secret Cost $6B Income $37.5M/s Gender Male Ritual No

Is Tic Tac Sahur worth obtaining?

Yes, Tic Tac Sahur is worth the trouble since this brainrot generates some of the most cash in the game. This will let you recewover the invensted money quite swiftly and prepare to purchase more brainrots. Furthermore, its the most rare among the Sahur brainrots. So, if you’re a collector and wish to complete the set, then you must focus on obtaining Tic Tac Sahur.