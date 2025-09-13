How is Spider-Man Holding Stormbreaker in Marvel Zombies? Explained

Summary:

The latest trailer of Marvel Zombies shows us Spider-Man wielding Stormbreaker.

But is Spider-Man worthy to wield Stormbreaker? Do you even need to be worthy?

Here’s how Spider-Man is holding the Stormbreaker in Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies will be available to stream on Disney+ starting September 24, 2025, and will consist of four episodes. The latest trailer for the miniseries shows Spider-Man hurling Thor’s Stormbreaker at Zombie Thanos, similar to how Thor did in Avengers: Infinity War. But how can Spider-Man wield Stormbreaker? Here’s everything you need to know.

Do You Need to be Worthy to Wield Stormbreaker

Spider-Man fighting Zombie Thanos using Thor’s axe Stormbreaker in ‘MARVEL ZOMBIES’ pic.twitter.com/g9yIrzEQL4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 12, 2025

No, you don’t need to be worthy to wield Thor’s axe, Stormbreaker. We see Spidey throw the Stormbreaker at Thanos in a snippet from Marvel Zombies, but to no avail, as Thanos seems unfazed by it. Despite Spider-Man similarly throwing the axe as Thor did at the end of Infinity War, Spider-Man’s throw doesn’t affect Thanos at all. Thor’s throw, on the other hand, changed the course of battle.

This could be owing to the amount of force with which Spider-Man throws it. While he certainly can wield it, he’s definitely not throwing it with the strength of an Asgardian. That said, you will notice how Spider-Man just throws it and doesn’t channel its power the way Thor does.

Stormbreaker vs Mjolnir: The Worthiness Question

Thor wielding Stormbreaker and Mjolnir in Avengers: Endgame | Credit: Marvel Studios

Anyone can wield Stormbreaker since the axe doesn’t have a worthiness enchantment over it. All you require to wield Stormbreaker is enough physical strength and mental fortitude. Mjolnir, on the other hand, has the worthiness enchantment because Odin wanted to make sure that only the most noble, selfless, and honorable beings could wield the hammer.

That said, Stormbreaker is stronger than Mjolnir if that’s a question you had in mind. Not only did the axe mortally wound Thanos in Infinity War, but it also withstood the energy of all six Infinity Stones combined. That said, Stormbreaker can also summon the Bifrost, which allows the user to teleport anywhere they want.

Who Has Used Stormbreaker in the MCU So Far

Groot Lifts Stormbreaker in Avengers Infinity War | Credit: Marvel Studios

As of writing, only Thor, Marvel Zombies Spider-Man, Groot, Captain America, and Captain Marvel have wielded Stormbreaker in the MCU. Technically, Groot was the first person to hold the Stormbreaker when he used his arm to provide a handle for the weapon.

Then, Captain Marvel and Captain America briefly wielded Stormbreaker in Avengers: Endgame. However, none of these characters has truly “wielded” Stormbreaker since Thor is the only one who can unlock its full potential.